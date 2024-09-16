CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS
MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;
NYSE: CUK ) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Monday, September 30, 2024, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to discuss the company's third quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.
A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at and .
About Carnival Corporation & plc
Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
