Inspired by the World's Boldest Machinery Cat Footwear Launches“Most Capable” Work Boot Ever Made With Invader Max.

is introducing a bold and fearless addition to the brand's popular Invader Franchise with the Invader Max, a waterproof, composite toe, work boot. Drawing inspiration from Cat Inc.'s heavy-duty machinery and designed to dominate any terrain, the Invader Max is the ultimate fusion of bold style, comfort, and protection.

"Our team set out on a mission to create a work boot that redefines the industry standard - not just pushing boundaries, but completely shattering them," said Michael Boss, Brand Marketing Manager of Cat Footwear. "The Invader Max truly embodies this vision. With its bold design and robust protective features, it stands out as a work boot ready to tackle any challenge."

Blending the strength of an earthmover with the agility of a sneaker, the Invader Max boot is designed for those who dare to stand out. Featuring all the things you know and love about Cat Footwear and more, including:



Unparalleled composite toe protection with a waterproof construction.

Engineered for unmistakable traction, the Invader Max boasts a tire-tread inspired outsole with slip resistant technology wrapping up the heel, toe, and arch.

Fully contoured EVA midsole, that ensures maximum comfort and protection in any environment. Streetwear flair with its overbuilt hardware, chunky outsole, and the distinctive Invader Max branding on the tongue.

The Invader Max retails at $164.95 and is now available on catfootwear

and nationwide, participating retailers.

About CAT Footwear: Cat Footwear, the official footwear licensee of Caterpillar, is committed to extending the Cat brand to consumers around the world. Since 1994, Cat Footwear has been igniting consumers' passion for the Cat brand. What began as a small collection of work boots has grown into a global offering of work boots and lifestyle shoes sold in nearly 140 countries and territories around the world. Cat Footwear is trusted globally by consumers for providing shoes that are as rugged, durable and as unapologetic as Cat earthmovers, so that consumers can break new ground.



