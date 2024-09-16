Automotive Electronics Market, Driven By The Electric Vehicle Revolution, Is Expected To Grow At 4.6% CAGR And Reach USD 391.43 Billion By 2033: FMI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Automotive Is Set to Grow at A Steady Pace, Driven by Consumer Demand for Smart and Autonomous Technologies. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive electronics market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, driven by increasing advancements in and the growing integration of electronics into automotive systems. In 2023, the market is estimated to be valued at USD 249.653 billion . By 2033, it is projected to reach USD 391.43 billion , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034

Understanding the Automotive Electronics Market: The rise in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous driving technologies has further fuelled the expansion of automotive electronics. These advancements are essential for enhancing vehicle performance, safety, and overall user experience. Moreover, government regulations aimed at reducing emissions are pushing manufacturers to adopt advanced electronic systems in their vehicles. In addition, the automotive electronics market is seeing rapid innovation in areas such as infotainment, driver assistance systems, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, contributing to the market's growth. The Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, continues to dominate the global market, thanks to strong automotive production capabilities and the adoption of cutting-edge electronics technology. As the market expands, competition among key players is intensifying, with companies striving to develop next-generation automotive electronics that meet the evolving demands of consumers and regulatory bodies. Drivers and Opportunities: The shift towards electrification in the automotive industry is a key driver for the automotive electronics market. As governments worldwide implement stricter emission regulations, manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing electric and hybrid vehicles . These vehicles rely heavily on advanced electronic components for energy management, battery control, and vehicle diagnostics, thus boosting the demand for automotive electronics. The growing trend toward connected cars and autonomous driving technologies is another significant factor contributing to market growth. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI), sensors, and machine learning in vehicles has created opportunities for further innovation in safety and infotainment systems. Moreover, advancements in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and the development of more energy-efficient electronic components are expected to provide additional growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Key Takeaways from Automotive Electronics Market Study:

The global automotive electronics market is projected to grow from USD 249.653 billion in 2023 to USD 391.43 billion by 2033.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region, accounting for a significant share of the global market due to its robust automotive manufacturing sector. Rising demand for electric and autonomous vehicles is a major driver of market growth. The automotive electronics market is experiencing significant growth, largely driven by the expanding application areas of power electronic systems in vehicles. Technological advancements such as electric active suspensions and powertrains for electric vehicles are becoming critical components, propelling the sector forward during the forecast period. says a Nikhil Kaitwade Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.





Component Insights: The automotive electronics market can be segmented based on components such as sensors, microcontrollers, actuators, and software. Sensors play a critical role in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while microcontrollers are essential for controlling various vehicle functions, including engine management and infotainment systems. Actuators are used for automatic control systems, such as braking and steering, and software provides the necessary framework for all electronic operations in modern vehicles. Automotive Electronics Market: Report Scope

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United Kingdom 3.30 % United States 21.80 % India 6.0 % Japan 8.30 % China 5.50 % Germany 7.60 % Australia 0.20 %

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:



Electrification: The growing number of electric vehicles and hybrids is significantly influencing the demand for advanced automotive electronics.

Autonomous Driving: The increasing adoption of autonomous driving technologies is pushing the demand for electronic systems such as ADAS and LiDAR sensors.

Infotainment Systems: Advancements in vehicle infotainment systems and connectivity solutions, such as 5G, are driving market expansion. Safety Regulations: Government regulations mandating enhanced safety features are accelerating the adoption of automotive electronics, especially in developed regions.

Growth Drivers:



The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Rising consumer expectations for advanced safety and infotainment systems.

Government regulations encouraging the adoption of environmentally friendly automotive technologies. Advancements in AI and machine learning, boosting the development of autonomous vehicles.

Competitive Landscape Overview:

Key players in the automotive electronics market are focusing on leveraging advanced technologies to create innovative electronic solutions tailored for modern vehicles. As competition intensifies, leading manufacturers are adopting a variety of strategies to strengthen their market presence. These include launching new products, pursuing business expansion, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions. By implementing these approaches, companies aim to stay competitive and capitalize on the growing demand for sophisticated automotive electronics.

Key Players of Automotive Electronics Market:

Continental AGDENSO CorporationHella GmbH & Co. KGaAInfineon Technologies AGRobert Bosch GmbHValeo Inc.ZF Friedrichshafen AGHitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.Visteon CorporationXilinx Inc.

Automotive Electronics Market Key Segments:

By Application:



Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Body Electronics

Entertainment

Powertrain Safety Systems



By Vehicle:



Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles



By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa



Author by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

