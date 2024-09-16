Navtechgps Now Offering Innovative Inertial Navigation Systems From SBG Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NavtechGPS partners with SBG Systems to offer high-performance inertial navigation systems, expanding their GPS/GNSS product lineup for precision applications.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NavtechGPS, a leading provider of GPS/GNSS products, solutions, and training, is proud to announce its new partnership with SBG Systems, a globally recognized developer of high-performance inertial navigation systems (INS) and inertial measurement units (IMU). Through this collaboration, NavtechGPS will now offer SBG Systems' state-of-the-art products to meet the evolving needs of the GPS/GNSS industry.

For over 15 years, SBG Systems has been at the forefront of inertial sensor innovation, developing cutting-edge INS, IMU, and Attitude Heading Reference Systems (AHRS). Founded in 2007, SBG Systems combines strict sensor selection with advanced calibration techniques and powerful embedded algorithms to deliver high-performance systems optimized for size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements.

Designed to excel in industries such as autonomous navigation, surveying, and pointing & stabilization, SBG Systems' solutions are recognized for their reliability and precision. Their products are highly valued across various applications, including motions & dynamics monitoring, and feature a powerful combination of GPS/GNSS integration.

SBG Systems' extensive range of products, now available through NavtechGPS, includes:

.Ekinox Series Inertial Navigation Systems: Designed for high-precision and dynamic applications, this series offers exceptional accuracy and performance.

.Ellipse 2 Micro Series IMU/INS: Known for its compact size and low power consumption, the Ellipse Mini series is ideal for projects requiring minimal size without compromising performance.

.Ellipse Series Inertial Navigation Systems: Featuring embedded GNSS and enhanced sensor fusion, the Ellipse series provides unparalleled inertial navigation for a variety of applications.

SBG Systems' commitment to innovation and quality is demonstrated through its ISO9001:2015 certification, as well as industry accolades such as inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 EMEA lists.

NavtechGPS: Your Trusted Source for GNSS Solutions

NavtechGPS has been a trusted leader in the GNSS field for over 40 years, offering a comprehensive range of products, training, and expertise for both commercial and military applications. As a woman-owned small business, NavtechGPS provides customized solutions for complex GPS/GNSS integration projects, from unmanned systems to anti-jamming technologies and beyond.

Carolyn McDonald, President of NavtechGPS, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:“We are thrilled to bring SBG Systems' high-performance products to our customers. Their advanced inertial sensors complement our mission of delivering cutting-edge GPS/GNSS solutions across various industries. This partnership allows us to offer even more comprehensive tools to meet our clients' precision navigation needs.”

Availability

SBG Systems' products are available for purchase through NavtechGPS. Customers can explore the full range of SBG Systems offerings by contacting NavtechGPS directly or visiting .

For more information about the partnership and to learn more about SBG Systems' innovative products, visit NavtechGPS online or call our customer service team.

About NavtechGPS

Founded in 1984, NavtechGPS is a leading provider of GPS/GNSS products, solutions, and training. As a technology-driven small business, NavtechGPS serves both military and commercial sectors, delivering innovative solutions for GPS/GNSS integration and positioning technology. With over 40 years of experience, NavtechGPS continues to lead the way in providing expert solutions, hands-on training, and superior customer service.

