Innovation Sparks, Solution Shines HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2024 - With the aim of nurturing corporate innovation and inspiring elites from diverse industries to uphold the spirit of breakthrough and innovation, BUSINESS INNOVATOR organised the '2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award' to recognize companies and institutions that have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated unparalleled innovation across various industries. The awards ceremony and dinner was successfully held on September 13, 2024, at the Icon Hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui. The event was a distinguished gathering of prominent political and business figures graced the event as officiators and presenters, to exchange exceptional and innovative business solutions for representatives from nearly over a hundred companies, resulting in a lively and captivating atmosphere.







With the theme of 'Innovation Sparks, Solution Shines,' this year's BUSINESS INNOVATOR has honoured over 60 outstanding companies with the Most Innovative Solutions Award 2024. These award-winning enterprises span various industries, including professional services, information technology, healthcare, beauty and cosmetics, financial services, education and training, retail services, and more.

Additionally, this year BUSINESS INNOVATOR has introduced the Star Innovators awards, presented to 5 exceptional companies selected from all winners by the judging committee and the public. These companies have enhanced their competitiveness through innovative business solutions, bringing new development opportunities to the industry.

During his speech at the award ceremony, Mr. Jingo Chan, Managing Director of BUSINESS INNOVATOR , stated, 'The successful organisation of this award ceremony not only showcases the outstanding achievements of Hong Kong enterprises in the field of innovation but also emphasises the importance of innovation in driving economic development and enhancing corporate competitiveness. The conference hopes to inspire more enterprises' innovative potential through this platform, contributing to the economic prosperity of Hong Kong.'

One of the highlights of the award ceremony was the sharing by representatives of the award-winning enterprises, who introduced their experiences and outcomes in the innovation process and engaged in in-depth exchanges with the guests present. These sharings not only demonstrated the fruitful results of innovation but also provided valuable references and insights for other enterprises.

To mark the occasion, prominent political and business figures were invited as the officiant and award presenters of the award ceremony, including Ms Lillian Cheong,JP, Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, The HKSAR Government, Mr. LU Chin Yung, Senior Vice President, Startups, Invest Hong Kong, Dr. Michael Y.K. Chan, Honorary Chairman, Hong Kong Institute of Marketing, Mr. Kenneth Ngok, Vice President & Secretary-General, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Leonard Chan, Founding Chairman, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association and Dr. Yvonne Leung, Director of Customer Transformation & Growth, Bupa Hong Kong.

The award ceremony was a resounding success and was honoured to receive support from organisations across various sectors, including HSBC Commercial Banking, Hong Kong Economic Journal, Bupa Hong Kong, GoGoChart, GP Batteries, Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Hong Kong Innovative Technology Development Association and Hong Kong Institute of Marketing.

Winners of '2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award' (in alphabetical order of companies)

1

AEfolio Limited

2

Alpha Care International Limited

3

AP Rentals Holdings Limited

4

Aqive Technology Co., Ltd.

5

Avia Financial

6

Beyond Mind

7

Bright International Education Limited

8

Cubedecor Workshop Limited

9

CxAsia Limited

10

DSV Air & Sea Ltd.

11

E-NAT MARBLE LIMITED

12

EAZY TRADING INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

13

Ec InfoTech Limited

14

EFT Solutions Limited

15

Elegance Beauty Salon

16

ELEMENTS

17

Epoch-Tech Computer System Co., Ltd.

18

Evangel Hospital

19

FEYNLAB HONG KONG LIMITED

20

FOODIVAL, FlexSystem

21

GENE SKIN Rejuvenation Centre

22

GUM

23

HEIFUL

24

HKCS Family Office

25

Hong Kong Loveu Yoga Pilates Center

26

HONG KONG YOUNG TALENTS ASSOCIATION

27

HongKong FCAA Trading Co., Limited

28

Hop Hing Oil Group Limited

29

Intelisoft Solutions Company

30

iSEIZE DIGITAL

31

K&D DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

32

Key Direction Limited

33

KONE Elevator (HK) Ltd.

34

Mama Hero Baby Caring Limited

35

MingMingEE Baby Care Limited

36

Momentum Steps

37

MoMo Beauty Plus

38

Multibyte Info Technology Limited

39

N+ Education Centre

40

Neo Music Production

41

NEW LIFE WORLDWIDE

42

Nice Talent Asset Management Limited

43

Nirvana E Commerce Company Limited

44

OOley Care Company Limited

45

OOPS International Harmony Road Music Education Discovery Createland

46

Optical Easy

47

Prophecy Maternal Fetal Medicine Clinic

48

Putien Restaurant

49

Pyro Entertainment Limited

50

Robin Bridge & John Liu

51

Salonicon

52

Seong Muk Engineering Limited

53

Shun Shing Polyethylene Printing Co., Ltd.

54

SOSA Group Limited

55

T. Co Hong Kong

56

Tanner De Witt

57

The Golden Portugal

58

The Specialists Day Procedure Centre Limited

59

Tim Ho Wan Limited

60

Tong Po Po Ivy

61

Treasure Purification Technology (HK) Limited

62

Tung Wah College

63

TYFRON Consultancy Limited

64

WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LTD.

65

Winland Wealth Management Limited

66

WONDER Education Investment Consulting Company

67

Y.X Community

68

Youth Pastoral Psychotherapy Centre



Winners of 'Star Innovators - 2024 Most Innovative Solutions Award' (in alphabetical order of companies)

1

Tung Wah College

2

Evangel Hospital

3

Hop Hing Oil Group Limited

4

Youth Pastoral Psychotherapy Centre

5

DSV Air & Sea Ltd.



About BUSINESS INNOVATOR BUSINESS INNOVATOR is a business media platform dedicated to providing visibility and enhancing the reputations of businesses of all sizes through in-depth video interviews. Our platform primarily features the latest industry developments, trends, and opportunities through daily news coverage. We also provide up-to-date information on local and international financial affairs, innovation and technology, investments, and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, we regularly organize large-scale business events, inviting renowned industry leaders, startups, and SMEs to share their expertise on business management, entrepreneurial ideas, and innovative business models. These events facilitate direct interaction and networking with potential clients and partners, uncovering new business opportunities.

BUSINESS INNOVATOR

