Colombia’S Healthcare Overhaul: Petro’S $25 Billion Gamble On Reform

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has unveiled a sweeping healthcare reform plan. The proposal, estimated to cost 99.6 trillion Colombian pesos ($25 billion) by 2025, aims to revolutionize the nation's healthcare system.



Martha Villaveces, Deputy Technical of Finance, recently approved the reform's fiscal viability. Her endorsement suggests the plan aligns with Colombia's Medium-Term Fiscal Framework.



This ensures sustainability for both healthcare and public finances. Additionally, the reform proposes significant changes to the current system.



It seeks to eliminate the distinction between contributory and subsidized regimes, a cornerstone of Colombia 's existing healthcare model. This shift could alter how funds are transferred to the National Health Administration.



Funding for the new system would come from various sources. These include social security contributions, transfers from the General Participation System, and other channels like compensation funds and mandatory traffic accident insurance.







However, the proposal has not been without its critics. Senator Norma Hurtado Sánchez has raised concerns about existing debts within the system.



She questions how the government plans to address an estimated 5.3 trillion peso deficit in insurance and 819 billion pesos in maximum budget debts from 2022.



The reform represents a key component of Petro's agenda to reduce inequality and enhance social services. Yet it faces opposition from various sectors, including medical unions, academics, and political opponents.

Colombia's Healthcare Reform

Colombia's current healthcare system, while imperfect, has achieved significant coverage. It provides health insurance to approximately 95% of the population, ranking 22nd globally among healthcare systems.



However, the proposed changes have sparked debate about the government's capacity to manage the entire healthcare system directly.



Some experts warn against dismantling a system that has made considerable progress in recent years. As Colombia stands at this healthcare crossroads, the success or failure of Petro's reform could have far-reaching implications.



In addition, it may reshape not only the nation's healthcare landscape but also its political and economic future.



The government now faces the challenge of balancing its transformative vision with the need to preserve the strengths of the existing system. As debates continue, all eyes remain on how this ambitious plan will unfold in the coming years.

