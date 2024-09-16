Eligo Energy Selects Vertexone Billing, CIS, & EDI Software Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eligo Taps VertexOne for Cutting-Edge Billing and CIS Solutions to Growth and Optimize Customer Experience

- Michael Osowski, CEO of Eligo Energy

DALLAS,, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VertexOne , a leading provider of cloud software designed to revolutionize the customer experience within the energy and utility industry, announced today that national electric, natural gas, and renewable energy supplier, Eligo Energy , has signed on with VertexOne to begin implementation of the company's leading billing and customer information system (CIS), VXretail, and electronic data interchange (EDI) solution, VXexchange.

Michael Osowski, CEO of Eligo Energy, said the company chose VertexOne for its software platforms' functionality and efficiency, as well as its extensive expertise in deregulated markets and proven track record of rapid and stable implementations.

“We went with VertexOne because we wanted a provider who knows how to carryout migrations and implementations with excellence and ease, and in a way that's not going to disrupt our business or the service we provide our customers.”

Osowski noted that VertexOne's deep experience and history of efficient implementations in all the markets Eligo Energy currently serves gives the company a strong advantage as it seeks to further expand.

Headquartered in Chicago, Eligo Energy leverages cutting-edge technology and sophisticated analytics to provide its customers with optimal choices to meet their energy supply needs. The retail energy supplier operates across nine states and Washington, D.C., with 53 power and natural gas service utilities.

“The energy transition is upon us and things are changing at a rapid pace in the retail space,” VertexOne Senior Vice President of Retail, Ananda Goswami , said.“It's not enough anymore for energy providers to simply keep up with current trends; staying ahead of the game means anticipating future developments and innovating continuously.”

“And that's precisely what we provide our clients,” Goswami added.“Software that enables them to develop and manage complex products in real-time, allowing them to deliver innovative products and services to their customers.”

“The ability to streamline their business processes, cut costs, automate the entire customer lifecycle, and get access to data that lets them integrate their front end and backend systems seamlessly,” Goswami continued.“Those are just a few of the differentiating features our comprehensive suite of products offers that set us apart and ahead of the pack when it comes to providing our clients the tools they need to come out on top.”

For more on VertexOne's EDI CIS/Billing System for Retail Energy, visit: vertexone/products/vxretail



# # #

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions, powering the next generation of customer experience for utilities, energy retailers and energy transition providers. With more than 30 years of experience and 400 customers in the cloud, we capitalize on our deep expertise to provide a wide range of innovative solutions for digital transformation, revenue optimization and data-driven efficiency operations surrounding the customer. From customer information systems (CIS) and mobile workforce management (MWM) to electronic data interchange (EDI) and self-service customer engagement portals, we empower our clients to deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce costs to serve, increase operational efficiency and improve customer satisfaction. For more information on how VertexOne allows you to enhance the digital customer experience, improve revenue management and leverage data analytics, visit .



About Eligo Energy

Founded in 2012, Eligo Energy uses technology and advanced analytics to provide our customers with the optimum choices to meet their energy supply needs. Eligo operates in nine states and Washington D.C. through partnerships with 53 power and natural gas service utilities. To learn more about Eligo Energy, visit .

Lynn Steinberg

VertexOne

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.