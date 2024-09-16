Doğuş Technology And Doğuş Construction Participate In Conteq Expo 2024 With Innovative Projects

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Doğuş Technology, one of Turkey's leading tech companies, will showcase its innovative, technology-driven solutions for the at ConteQ 2024, alongside Doğuş Construction, at the Qatar National Center from September 16-18. Both companies will present their projects that drive sector transformation by enhancing efficiency and sustainability in construction by integrating engineering and technology.

Innovative and Sustainable Projects Shaping the Future of the Industry

Doğuş and Doğuş Construction will share their significant projects and sustainable solutions, developed with a focus on industry experience, with participants. The companies will highlight their cutting-edge technological solutions that make significant digitalization and energy efficiency strides. Their AI-supported software solutions optimize operational processes, while their sustainability-oriented energy management systems minimize environmental impacts.

Featured Projects at ConteQ Expo 2024

The event will also detail how both companies are contributing to regional development through their completed and ongoing projects in Qatar.

The main solutions to be exhibited at ConteQ Expo 2024 include:



Advanced Construction Technologies: Innovative construction technologies that provide high efficiency and cost-effectiveness by optimizing project processes.

Cost Control with Data Estimation: AI optimizes cement and construction material costs in strategic planning, leading to significant savings.

Advanced Energy Management Solutions: Sustainable operations are made possible with solutions that increase energy efficiency.

Advanced Software and IoT Solutions: Software and IoT solutions that facilitate asset and personnel management and provide real-time tracking and analysis offer high efficiency at every stage of projects.

Image Processing and Analysis Solutions with AI: Real-time views and assessments of construction machinery and workers through live broadcasts allow for the identification and evaluation of equipment. Drone and ChatGPT-4 Projects: Construction site images are captured by drone in a specific coordinate order, and automatic analysis reports are created.

Additionally, the key projects where Doğuş Technology and Doğuş Construction have added significant value include:



Metro Line Project: Efficiency and safety have been increased by monitoring worker and machine activities with Bluetooth-LoRA gateway IoT solutions.

Vehicle Distribution Project: Video analytics ensure the correct distribution of vehicles and the optimization of shipment processes. Occupational Health and Safety Projects: Image processing and AI technologies have been used to prevent occupational accidents and increase operational efficiency.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink