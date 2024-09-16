Ministry Of Public Health Celebrates 10Th Qatar Patient Safety Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public (MoPH) is celebrating the 10th Qatar Patient Safety Week from September 15-21, under the theme“Improving Diagnosis for Patient Safety.”

This week-long event coincides with World Patient Safety Day and reflects the growing international awareness of diagnostic errors as a major concern in patient safety.

The issue has only recently gained attention, likely stemming from the challenges in assessing and addressing it

The 10th Qatar Patient Safety Week aims to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of accurate, safe and timely diagnosis and its central role in improving patient safety.

The week also focuses on prioritising diagnostic safety in patient safety policies and practices at all levels of healthcare, in line with Qatar's strategic plans and the Global Patient Safety Action Plan.

Additionally, the week seeks to strengthen collaboration between policymakers, healthcare leaders, health workers, and all relevant stakeholders to develop and enhance practices for accurate and safe diagnosis.

It also aims to empower patients and their families to actively engage with healthcare workers and leaders to improve diagnostic processes.

To mark the occasion, the MoPH, in partnership with its collaborators, is organising several key activities and events. These include a scientific conference featuring keynote lectures, panel discussions delivered by local, regional, and international speakers and experts, as well as the sharing of personal experiences by patients and caregivers.

The conference will also include workshops on various patient safety topics, an accompanying exhibition, and a competition among the booths of participating healthcare institutions.

To commemorate the 10th Qatar Patient Safety Week, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is launching a public awareness campaign at a local shopping mall on the 20th and 21st of September.

Additionally, awareness messages targeting all relevant groups will be broadcast across various social media platforms. On the 17th of September, several landmarks across Qatar will be illuminated in orange as a symbol of solidarity and commitment to improving patient safety.

Activities will also be held in academic institutions and local healthcare facilities, targeting national, regional, and international leaders in the field, healthcare leaders and facility managers, healthcare workers, patients and their families, academics and researchers, and IT professionals.

Qatar Patient Safety Week is an annual national event, established by the Ministry of Public Health in 2014. Its aim is to promote the concept of patient safety across all tiers of healthcare workers and among patients. The event encourages sustainable collaboration between the Ministry of Public Health, healthcare providers, the community, and all concerned stakeholders to ensure safer healthcare in Qatar.