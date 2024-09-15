Mexico Breaks Export Records in 2023, Leads Global Markets in Key Products

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico achieved remarkable export success in 2023, setting new records and establishing itself as a global leader in several key products.



The Mexican of reported that the country's total exports reached an all-time high of $593.01 billion.



This impressive figure includes $508.19 billion in exports to its USMCA partners, the United States and Canada.



Mexico now ranks as the world's 9th largest exporter. It has secured the top global position in exports of strawberries, beer, avocados, tomatoes, and semi-trucks.



The country also holds strong positions in other sectors:







4th place globally in heavy vehicles, sugar, auto parts, and medical devices



6th place in light vehicles and cattle

10th place in electrical and electronic goods



Notably, Mexico is the leading supplier of auto parts and medical devices to the United States. The country's export success is partly due to its extensive network of free trade agreements. Mexico has 14 such agreements with 50 countries, giving it access to 1.3 billion potential consumers worldwide. The United States remains Mexico's primary trading partner, with exports valued at $475.2 billion. China follows in second place ($426.9 billion), and Canada in third ($418.6 billion). The USMCA trade bloc, which includes Mexico, the US, and Canada, represents 30% of global GDP. It encompasses 501 million consumers and facilitates intra-bloc trade worth $1.63 trillion annually – equivalent to $3.1 million per second. Mexico's export achievements highlight its growing importance in global trade. The country's diverse export portfolio and strategic trade partnerships position it well for continued economic growth and international market influence.