Deepika Padukone Updates Her Instagram Bio: Feed, Burp, Sleep, Repeat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) star and new mother Deepika Padukone's life is all about“feeding, burping, sleeping” on repeat mode, going by her latest Instagram bio.

With a following with over a whopping 80 million on Instagram, Deepika changed her bio from“Follow your bliss” bio to“Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat”.

It was on September 8, when the star couple Deepika and Ranveer Singh officially announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Taking to Instagram, the post shared by the stars read:“Welcome baby girl 8.9.2024... Deepika and Ranveer.”

On September 7, photographs and videos of Deepika going to the H. N. Reliance Hospital in the Girgaon area of Mumbai started doing the rounds, which raised speculations about her giving birth to their first child.

The couple and their families on September 6 had visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

It was in February 2024, when Deepika and Ranveer, fondly called as DeepVeer by their fans, announced that they are set to become parents. The actress was said to be in her second trimester in February.

They took to Instagram to share a post announcing their pregnancy. The post read: "September 2024”. with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Ranveer and Deepika, who first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's“Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela”, got married in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both the husband and the wife will be seen in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham Again'. While Deepika is a new entrant into Shetty's cop universe, Ranveer will be seen in a cameo avatar as Simmba.