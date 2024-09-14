BUGAK KIM Supplies Traditional Korean Finger Food To Stayfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BUGAK KIM has officially announced a partnership to welcome food for Stayfolio, South Korea's premier fine-stay curation platform. This collaboration marks an exciting step for BUGAK KIM, a new brand launched by Place5, the operator of the country's largest tutor-matching platform, Kimstudy, founded by Jay Y. Kim.BUGAK KIM specializes in producing Kimbugak, a traditional seaweed finger food made by coating seaweed with sticky rice paste and frying it to crispy perfection. The brand prides itself on using a century-old recipe from Namwon, Jeollabuk-do, a culinary tradition cherished for over 1,000 years.The recipe was passed down through generations of Jay Y. Kim's family, originating from his great-grandmother, Madam Lee Jeong-im. She was the parental aunt (wife of his father's elder brother) of Kim Ju-yeol, a martyr whose death sparked the April 19 Democratic Revolution, was seen making Kimbugak with her daughter-in-law, Madam Oh Bong-deok, in the childhood memories of Jay Y. Kim's father. Madam Lee Jeong-im married in 1924. The recipe is estimated to be at least 100 years old. The recipe was passed from Madam Lee Jeong-im to Madam Oh Bong-deok, and from Madam Oh Bong-deok to Jay Y. Kim's mother, Madam Kim Hyun-deok.A representative from BUGAK KIM stated, "BUGAK KIM is made not only with a historic recipe but also boasts various strengths such as being 100% vegan, gluten-free, and zero sugar," adding, "We expect our product to meet the diverse needs of the customers of Stayfolio."The partnership's first location is ADAM HANOK, a luxurious traditional Korean-style accommodation listed on Stayfolio, situated near the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace. The property offers a refined stay for various guests, including international visitors seeking an authentic Korean experience.Looking ahead, BUGAK KIM is preparing for its global market debut, with plans to expand beyond its online store to major supermarkets, restaurants, and hotels worldwide. More detailed information about the BUGAK KIM brand can be found on the official website .

