عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medvedev: Russian Patience On Nukes May End

Medvedev: Russian Patience On Nukes May End


9/14/2024 3:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Saturday that his country has been "showing patience" when it comes to the use of nuclear weapons but warned that "any patience comes to an end", Azernews reports.

Medvedev stated that Western leaders, whom he called "pompous Anglo-Saxon imbeciles," think that Moscow is only talking about nuclear weapons but "will not cross the line" amid threats of Ukraine attacking deep into Russian territory.

The Russian official acknowledged that a decision on a nuclear strike is "an extremely difficult decision with irreversible consequences," but warned the West that if Moscow's patience ends, KIev will become "a giant gray melted spot on the site of the mother city of Russia."

MENAFN14092024000195011045ID1108673884


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search