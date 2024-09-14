Medvedev: Russian Patience On Nukes May End
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on
Saturday that his country has been "showing patience" when it comes
to the use of nuclear weapons but warned that "any patience comes
to an end", Azernews reports.
Medvedev stated that Western leaders, whom he called "pompous
Anglo-Saxon imbeciles," think that Moscow is only talking about
nuclear weapons but "will not cross the line" amid threats of
Ukraine attacking deep into Russian territory.
The Russian official acknowledged that a decision on a nuclear
strike is "an extremely difficult decision with irreversible
consequences," but warned the West that if Moscow's patience ends,
KIev will become "a giant gray melted spot on the site of the
mother city of Russia."
