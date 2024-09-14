Karnataka Tourism To Host Roadshow In Rome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stone Chariot of Hampi: An Icon of Timeless Craftsmanship and Architectural Brilliance

Bhutanatha Group of Temples - Badami

Bidar Fort: A majestic 15th-century fortress in Karnataka

Hoysaleshvara Temple: A masterpiece of Hoysala architecture in Karnataka

Bandipur National Park: A peaceful herd in their natural habitat

Showcasing the Rich Heritage, Wildlife, and Adventure Opportunities of Karnataka to Europe's Trade on 16th September 2024

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karnataka is all set to captivate the international travel trade with its upcoming Roadshow in Rome, scheduled on 16th September 2024. This highly anticipated event aims to promote Karnataka's unique blend of rich cultural heritage, pristine natural landscapes, and diverse tourism experiences to key stakeholders in the European travel market.The Rome Roadshow will bring together tour operators, travel agents, media representatives, and other stakeholders to explore the numerous offerings of Karnataka- known as the“Cradle of Indian Civilization”. This initiative forms part of Karnataka Tourism's ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint, fostering new partnerships and enhancing awareness of the state's tourism potential in Europe.Highlights of the Roadshow would include, presentations showcasing Karnataka's tourism gems, from the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Hampi and Pattadakal to its stunning wildlife reserves, serene coastal retreats, and bustling urban centers. Special focus on the state's varied tourism themes, including heritage and culture, ecotourism, adventure, and wellness. Opportunities for networking and forging collaborations between international travel professionals and Karnataka Tourism.Key representatives from Karnataka Tourism will be led by Dr. Rajendra KV, IAS, Director, Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, and Ms. Salma K Fahim, IAS, Secretary to Government, Department of Tourism, Government of India. will be present to engage with the travel trade community, sharing insights into the latest developments, upcoming tourism infrastructure, and bespoke experiences designed for international travelers.Karnataka is a treasure trove of history, culture, and nature. It boasts an array of attractions, from the palaces of Mysore to the majestic Western Ghats, which are home to several wildlife sanctuaries and eco-tourism experiences. The state is also known for its vibrant festivals, culinary delights, and world-class wellness retreats. Karnataka's robust tourism sector continues to grow, offering a myriad of experiences that cater to every traveler's interests.The Karnataka Tourism Roadshow in Rome is open to all travel trade professionals looking to enrich their portfolio with the diverse offerings of Karnataka fondly known as“One State, Many Worlds.”

Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka

