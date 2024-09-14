Corrected Rpt...To Change Lede In Our Story Slugged: SCI-IRAN-SATELLITE-LAUNCH

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Newsdesk

Iran launches research satellite into orbit - TV



TEHRAN, Sept 14 (KUNA) -- Iran on Saturday announced the successful launching of its Chamran-1 research satellite into orbit, which is 550 km above the earth's surface, according to Iran TV.

Chamran-1 was launched aboard the Qaem-100 satellite carrier, it said, explaining that its primary mission is to test hardware and software systems for orbital maneuver validation.

The satellite also has secondary tasks, involving assessing the performance of cold gas propulsion subsystems in space systems and navigation and attitude control subsystems, it added. (end)

