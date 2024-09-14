عربي


Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Kherson

9/14/2024 7:16:41 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 55-year-old man was wounded in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of the Russian shelling.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“A 55-year-old man was taken to a hospital in Kherson in serious condition. He came under enemy fire in the Dniprovskyi district of the city. He was in a car at the time,” noted Mrochko.

According to him, the victim suffered explosive and traumatic brain injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds.

Earlier, explosions were reported in Kherson.

On September 13, one civilian was killed and seven more were injured in the Russian shelling of the Kherson region.

UkrinForm

