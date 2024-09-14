Inaugural Realtors Round Table: A Night Of Celebration And Recognition Media Outreach Newswire APAC
A prestigious accolade in the realtors' community, boasting 199 members in its inaugural year
27 top-tier Millionaire Members, 44 Elite Members, 128 Members from Singapore and Malaysia
Year-long exclusive benefits to Club Members, from award presentations to exclusive event invitations
SINGAPORE -
Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2024 - In a landmark event, the Real estate industry's most distinguished professionals from Singapore and Malaysia gathered for the inaugural Realtors Round Table. This exclusive evening honoured individuals who demonstrated exemplary performance, unwavering consistency and the embodiment of high ethical standards within the real estate profession.
Winners and exclusive members of the Realtors Round Table 2024
The Realtors Round Table gala night took place on Sept 13 at Sofitel Singapore City Centre and brought together top-tier realtors from Singapore and Malaysia. The evening was filled with inspiring speeches and valuable networking opportunities.
Eligibility for the club is determined based on the performance metrics calculated in the local currency of the individual's primary market, for the year 2023.
|
Method of production
|
Member
|
Rising Star Member
|
Millionaire Member
|
Received commission*
|
$200,000 - $499,999
|
$500,000 - $999,999
|
≥ $1,000,000
|
* Based on production between Jan 1, 2023 and Dec 31, 2023, expressed in local currency. Production is defined as commission income received. Production excludes basic income, team overriding commissions, and deductibles (agency cuts & taxes).
“We're making history tonight, and I couldn't be more excited to have you all here for this special occasion. We're here to set a new benchmark by recognising the top 3% of realtors in the region, based on their commissions in their local currencies. This is a first for our industry, and we're thrilled to lead the way,” Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore says.
During the application process, realtors submit their commission amount for assessment, and the data is verified with either their respective registered agencies or their official income statements. The results go through a second verification round with our Official Knowledge Partner, KPMG Singapore.
“Your role [as realtors] is more relevant than ever. Clients aren't just looking for someone to help them buy or sell - they need a trusted advisor, someone who knows the market deeply and can provide smart, data-driven guidance. This award isn't just about recognising your hardwork; it's about setting a new standard and sharpening your competitive edge - both within Malaysia, Singapore, and beyond. We want to see our agents not just leading on home ground, but also competing and thriving on a regional and even global level.” says Alvin Ong, managing director of EdgeProp Malaysia.
“2023 and 2024 haven't exactly been smooth sailing high interest rates and the rising cost of living have made things tough for all of us. But this industry is full of fighters. You've all shown incredible resilience, adapting to challenges and finding ways to succeed no matter what. That's what makes tonight so special, we're celebrating that spirit of determination and excellence.” Tong adds.
Please refer to the complete list of 2024 members below:
|
MILLIONAIRE MEMBER
|
Singapore
|
Malaysia
|
Name
|
CEA licence no.
|
Name
|
licence no.
|
Chin Zhong-Cheng, Loyalle
|
R047968G
|
Bong Hui Fong (Chanel)
|
REN 31055
|
Chua Ang Shen (Veroy)
|
R043421G
|
Chan Ai Mei (Ashby)
|
REN 12986
|
Er Say Ling (Lynn)
|
R024060I
|
Choo Kok Shiong (Vincent)
|
REN 3030
|
Heng Chun Weng (Ryan)
|
R009016Z
|
Hii Hiang Hui (Lawrence)
|
REN 09955
|
Lee Li Choon, Rena
|
R028501G
|
Jiang Hong (Rita)
|
REN 31575
|
Leong Min Xian (Fina)
|
R061129A
|
Kong Chin Siong (Robert)
|
REN 45492
|
Lim Yongda (Aric)
|
R007953J
|
Liew Kok Seong (Sean)
|
REN 30734
|
Seow Kuan Huat, Kane
|
R049821E
|
Lim Sian How (Elvyn)
|
PEA 2222
|
Stella Thio Li Hwa
|
R030286H
|
Low Hui Fern (Joyce)
|
PEA 2227
|
Tan Yi Wen, Christina
|
R051233A
|
Ng Wei Loon (Ryan)
|
REN 44187
|
Tan Yong Da (Bendon)
|
R028277h
|
Ong Choon Liang (Jeremy)
|
PEA 2933
|
Teh Li Rong
|
R061074J
|
Tan Yee Hwa (Eva)
|
REN 08416
|
Tiang Weileen (Lynn)
|
R008601D
|
Teh Chun Seong (Joseph)
|
PEA 2171
|
|
|
Yee Fu (Ken)
|
REN 07896
|
|
|
Yeoh Zhee Yi (Roy)
|
REN 06714
|
ELITE MEMBER
|
Singapore
|
Malaysia
|
Name
|
CEA licence no.
|
Name
|
licence no.
|
Sean Chua
|
R064675D
|
Chai Kean Wei (Kenneth)
|
REN 43663
|
Lim Hwee Kian, Eileen
|
R006329D
|
Cheah Chee Choon (Sean)
|
PEA 3321
|
Wong Su-Yin, Stefanie
|
R026642Z
|
Chen Farn Huei (Jordan)
|
REN 07192
|
Chua Mei Hui (Rayne)
|
R058058B
|
Chong Choon Foon (Stephon)
|
REN 35099
|
Chen Jianwei, Michael
|
R064750J
|
Chua Ren Kang (Kenny)
|
REN 42544
|
Chua Rui Song, Alvin
|
R051901H
|
Chua Yee Siew (Viannie)
|
REN 34954
|
Eve Tang
|
R060448A
|
Gan Kok Seng (Jason)
|
PEA 2941
|
Goh Bee Lay (Elaine)
|
R042676A
|
Kho Xue Hui (Emily)
|
REN 06656
|
Goh Wei Nam (Martin)
|
R001839F
|
Khoo Leh Chan (Fanny)
|
REN 18659
|
Jay Peck Jiajie
|
R058592D
|
Lau Ung Siang (David)
|
REN 31258
|
Koh Jin Min (Adrian)
|
R045184G
|
Lee Wei Xiang (John)
|
REN 20607
|
Kor Jiunn Long (Rambo)
|
R031725C
|
Liaw Teck Fui (Vincent)
|
PEA 3126
|
Lai Yee Chuang (Yvonne)
|
R057768I
|
Lim Hwee Ming (Steven)
|
REN 35977
|
Ler Boon Min (Raymond)
|
R003417J
|
Lim Wai Chun (Simon)
|
REN 12367
|
Lim Chi Yan, Ron
|
R018220Z
|
Loh Sook Yee (Sukyie)
|
REN 17246
|
Lim Wei Lie, Valerie (Val Lin)
|
R063241H
|
Mabel Mak P.E
|
PEA 0985
|
Lincoln Choo Kian Boon
|
R024093E
|
Mohammad Badrul Hisyam Bin Roslan
|
REN 18461
|
Lum Tze Tian (Tt Lum)
|
R062759G
|
Sia Han Yuen (Mason)
|
REN 00792
|
Ng Wei Cheah (Alex)
|
R009772E
|
Teah Su Hoey (Celine)
|
REN 14439
|
Nigel Lee Ping Sha
|
R063275B
|
|
|
Phoebe Ang Si Oon
|
R027574G
|
|
|
Therasa Lee Mei Hua
|
R010826C
|
|
|
Willi Ching Choon Yong
|
R014380H
|
|
|
Wu Luxi (Lucy Wu)
|
R062904B
|
|
MEMBER
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
Malaysia
|
Name
|
CEA licence no.
|
Name
|
CEA licence no.
|
Name
|
licence no.
|
Ang Ziqiang (Ethan)
|
R023603B
|
Lim Zhanhong (Luke)
|
R057337C
|
Ang Poo Chin
|
REN 07212
|
Phua Wee Kwong, Daniel
|
R008941B
|
Lin Guohan, Eugene
|
R058135Z
|
Cheah Meng Fei (Alex)
|
REN 10638
|
Irene (Joan) Sim Beng Choo
|
R024277F
|
Liong Phang Fei
|
R057131A
|
Cheng Chii Dyi (Sam)
|
REN 34574
|
Sharon Koh Kai Ling
|
R050348J
|
Loh Wai Ching (Sharon)
|
R056401C
|
Chiam Tat Yang (TY Chiam)
|
REN 41318
|
Ng Jon Colin
|
R061717F
|
Low Kai Wai (Angie)
|
R019069E
|
Chong Ming Ming
|
REN 07221
|
Yang Zi Xuan, Maggie
|
R051087H
|
Mak Geng Yuan (Mak G Y)
|
R062338I
|
Choo Way Mun (Waymond)
|
REN 51426
|
Sim Kian Heng, James
|
R051809G
|
Mary Tan
|
R007295A
|
Foo Seong Chun (Kent)
|
REN 02363
|
Tay Hwee Pheng (Edith)
|
R002319E
|
Michele Ciola (Michael)
|
R012594Z
|
Gan Yee Chuan (Forrest)
|
PEA 3023
|
Aveena d/o Bala (June)
|
R014013B
|
Mohamad Zaidil bin Mohamad Fadillah (ZaI)
|
R029323J
|
Hii Ching Ching (Jelica)
|
REN 33360
|
Aaron Ban Qi Wei
|
R061593I
|
Mohammad Shahid bin Noor'ain (Agent Shahid)
|
R056080H
|
Jaleela Banu Binti Ahmad Jalaludin
|
REN 28458
|
Budi Rayy Utomo
|
R065596C
|
Muhammad Rusysi bin Roslan
|
R062778C
|
Khoo Chun Mun (Raymond)
|
REN 46969
|
Chan Koon Koon (Vincent)
|
R027184I
|
Nancy Tan
|
R041725H
|
Koo Chun Hin (Frankie)
|
REN 13007
|
Cheow Fon Ee (Michelle)
|
R016038I
|
Ng Mee Kwan (Irene)
|
R056696B
|
Kow Suet Yee (Annie)
|
REN 15827
|
Chew Hock Ngee
|
R041715J
|
Ng Sok Fang (Alice)
|
R053550A
|
Kwok Chun Yon (Kenneth)
|
REN 00632
|
Chew Sue Ling, Gwendelene (Wendy)
|
R044876E
|
Ng Weifeng (Martin)
|
R059394C
|
Lai Miew Yee (Jamie)
|
REN 27633
|
Choo Tong San (Chris)
|
R016290Z
|
Ong Choon Hau (Andy)
|
R045490J
|
Lee Hui Hui (Fiona)
|
REN 57657
|
Christina Wong Chan Chan
|
R020212Z
|
Ong Shengjie (Jayden)
|
R058842G
|
Lee Mun Keong (Chris)
|
REN 09170
|
Chua Ah Kiang (Karen)
|
R063197G
|
Oon Wei Pin
|
R062703A
|
Lim Hock Kiang (Donny)
|
REN 58102
|
Chua Lay Wee (Dorothy)
|
R006647A
|
Peh Ping Ping (Ashlyn)
|
R059953D
|
Lim Mei Woon (Eunice)
|
REN 11239
|
Chua Yeow Keng (Alvin)
|
R065182F
|
Puan Shook Yee (Sharon)
|
R052312J
|
Lim Pei Wen (Alexis)
|
REN 56022
|
Chuah Chi Hong, Alex
|
R010027J
|
R Ashcvin Mani
|
R022883H
|
Lo Vui Shian (Sean)
|
REN 14798
|
Esther Choo Ling Lee
|
R020693A
|
Rozaiman bin Roza (Aiman Roza)
|
R064095D
|
Loo Hon Wai (Andy)
|
PEA 2665
|
Gabriel Lim Tze Shaun, Ian
|
R062754F
|
Seow Ting Yun, Lisa
|
R057486H
|
Mohammad Saufi Syafiq Bin Shamsul Bahri
|
PEA 3719
|
Gerard Andrew Enbaraj Simon
|
R024829D
|
Sharol Pek Sher Yin
|
R060616F
|
Moo Shue Mei (Sherley)
|
REN 24559
|
Goh Kang Ho (Alex)
|
R024505H
|
Siew Chee Chiang, Francis
|
R065207G
|
Ng Chee Leong (Kenny)
|
REN 15494
|
Goh Mui Wah (Megan)
|
R005250J
|
Sim Bei De, Kenny
|
R065648A
|
Ong Eu Chieh (Eugene)
|
REN 54804
|
Ho Yingxing, Dan
|
R050706J
|
Soh Boon Heng (Nicholas)
|
R002539B
|
Ong Liang Hao (Matt)
|
REN 64639
|
How Hee Hsiang, Randall
|
R053956F
|
Tan Donavan Darren
|
R066799J
|
Peter Masilamoney A/L Packianathan
|
PEA 2938
|
Hwang Tat Wee (David)
|
R010782H
|
Tan Ying Qian
|
R051772D
|
Soe Wei Jenn
|
REN 22444
|
Imaduddin bin Nur Yasly (Dean)
|
R001493E
|
Tan Zhen Cheng, Clarence
|
R003602E
|
Tai Eefan
|
REN 24498
|
Janet Lee Lay Loo
|
R056711Z
|
Tang Cheok Meng,Terence
|
R020068B
|
Tan Cheon Ming
|
REN 05513
|
Julianto Cahyadi
|
R060528C
|
Tay Wee Kian, Don
|
R052882C
|
Tan Ken Yap (Tansons)
|
REN 31548
|
Kheng Kwang Yong, Edwin
|
R005738C
|
Teo Hwee Nak (Nicole)
|
R017246H
|
Tan Wai Seng (Abby)
|
REN 20757
|
Kong Mun Log, Vannessa
|
R063992G
|
Teo Pin Kee (Ray)
|
R010198F
|
Tey Jing Ren
|
REN 48484
|
Kor Jiunn Siong (James)
|
R056301G
|
Teo Terk Chong (Thomas)
|
R040525Z
|
Toh Chiun Er (Dior)
|
PEA 3539
|
Law Siong Heng (Andy)
|
R057779D
|
Teo Zhiyang, Anselm
|
R043448I
|
Wilson Chai
|
REN 12221
|
Lee Chooi Yoke (Ann)
|
R007611F
|
Vincent Tay Wei Sheng
|
R001840Z
|
Wong Poh Leng
|
REN 24402
|
Lee Ling Eng (Catherine)
|
R009414I
|
Wang Qilin (Crystal)
|
R004774D
|
Yan Kar Ming (Mike)
|
REN 21645
|
Lee Pei Lin, Lindy
|
R049099J
|
Wee Choon Beng (Augustine)
|
R028262Z
|
Yan Kar Yong (Kevin)
|
REN 60654
|
Leong Oi Quai, Eileen
|
R026443E
|
Wee Pei Hsia (Yvone)
|
R044664I
|
|
|
Leong Xingquan (Ken)
|
R059102I
|
Wong Chee Kan (Mark)
|
R008758D
|
|
|
Lim Chee Aik, Vincent
|
R026632B
|
Yeo Aileen
|
R015747G
|
|
|
Lim Kwok Wei (Daniel)
|
R044091H
|
Yeow Khim Weng, Larry
|
R005421Z
|
|
|
Lim Say Meng (Michael)
|
R044905B
|
Yin Qizhi (Sean)
|
R006541F
|
|
About EdgeProp Singapore
EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in November 2001.
