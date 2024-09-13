2 Indian Soldiers Killed, 2 More Injured In Gun Battle In Jammu, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Indian said on Friday that two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer, were killed and two others were in an encounter with in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Press Trust of India said quoting security officials that a gunfight broke out when a joint security party of the Army and launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Naidgham area in the Chhatroo after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of militants.

The hiding militants and the search team exchanged fire in the Pingnal Dugadda forest area in Naidgham village under the Chhatroo police station injuring four Army personnel. Two of them succumbed to their injuries later on, the Army said. The encounter comes two days after the Army killed two militants in Udhampur district in the state. (end)

