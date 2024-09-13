Ibovespa Closes Higher Despite Late-Day Slowdown: A Market Resilience Story

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, Ibovespa, defied Friday the 13th superstitions and closed 0.64% higher at 134,881 points.



This positive finish helped the end the week in the green, up 0.34%. However, the day's gains were not without challenges.



Early optimism pushed the index up 1.30%, fueled by expectations of a larger interest rate cut in the United States.



Investors grew confident that Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell might increase the rate cut to 0.5 percentage points.



The futures now reflects a 43% chance of a 0.50 percentage point cut, up from 28% on Thursday. This shift in expectations comes as the Fed's current interest rate stands at 5.25% to 5.50%.







Gregory Daco, an economist at Parthenon, suggested the Fed might need to catch up, potentially accelerating rate cuts. He argued that the Fed should have started easing as early as May or June.



However, the University of Michigan 's consumer sentiment index dampened spirits. The preliminary reading for September came in at 69.0, surpassing August's 67.9 and economists' expectations of 68.5.



This resilience in consumer outlook may have tempered the stock market's gains. In Brazil, economic data showed resilience.

Economic Activity and Market Updates

The Central Bank's Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) fell 0.4% in July month-over-month, better than anticipated. Year-over-year, it rose 5.3%, with a 2.0% increase over 12 months.



The Ministry of Finance raised its 2024 GDP growth forecast from 2.5% to 3.2%, while slightly lowering the 2025 projection to 2.5%. These adjustments follow 1.4% GDP growth in Q2 2024, totaling R$ 2.9 trillion.



The government also updated its inflation outlook. The National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) forecast for this year increased from 3.9% to 4.25%, with next year's projection rising to 3.4% from 3.3%.



Among individual stocks, Azul led gains, surging 22%. The airline is reportedly close to a new agreement with aircraft lessors, potentially offering shares to settle $600 million in debt.



Goldman Sachs noted that this could lead to a stock reclassification. CVC also saw significant gains, rising 14.29% after reaching an agreement with debenture holders on debt restructuring terms.



Itaú BBA analysts highlighted this as a crucial step for the travel operator's financial stability. Magazine Luiza shares also performed well, while Carrefour and Assaí fell after Bank of America cut their price targets.

