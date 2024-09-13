(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global education market in India size is estimated to grow by USD 6.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 27.17%during the forecast period. Skill development and employment is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of cloud computin . However,

lack of infrastructure and essential environment

poses a challenge. Key market players include Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn, SMU DE, Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc., upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online education market in india 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Higher education and K-12), Product (Content and Services), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered India Key companies profiled Aeon Learning Pvt. Ltd., AnalytixLabs, Coursera Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Excelsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd., Indira Gandhi National Open University, Intellipaat Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Jigsaw Academy, Khan Academy Inc., MPS Ltd., NextEducation India Pvt. Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Simplilearn, SMU DE, Sorting Hat Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Udemy Inc., upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Zeus Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Cloud technology has revolutionized the online education market in India by enabling easy access to content, data, and information through SaaS-based solutions like ERP and LMS. Institutions are adopting these platforms for technical support, offered by cloud service providers. The Indian government is also promoting e-learning through initiatives like the National Digital Library and the National Academic Repository, which provide access to vast collections of academic resources. IGNOU, a national resource center for open and distance learning, is an example of this, with a collection of over 4.2 million academic articles and 52,000 e-books. The use of cloud-based learning platforms addresses infrastructure and security concerns, fuels e-learning adoption, and drives the growth of the online education market in India.

The online education market in India is witnessing a significant growth, driven by world-class software and accreditation criteria that meet international standards. Licensing processes ensure quality, while online education portals provide access to educational institutions and their courses, certifications, and degrees. The internet facilitates culture exchange and transnational cooperation, bridging the digital divide and creating an inclusive educational landscape. AI-enabled e-learning solutions, cloud-based arrangements, and interactive teaching methods engage understudies, with teachers available via chat, voice, and video. Hardware like notebooks and personal computers, along with management, commerce, arts, test preparation, and higher education courses, are offered. Synchronous and asynchronous learning methods cater to various learning styles. E-mail and digital curriculum materials complete the package, making education accessible and convenient for all.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Internet offers significant opportunities to enhance the quality of education in India, providing access to vast amounts of information and resources. However, the growth of the online education market is hindered due to insufficient infrastructure. High-speed broadband and advanced IT infrastructure, such as hardware, software, and data centers, are not widely available, especially in less developed areas and remote villages. This limits the effectiveness of economically efficient online education models and impedes the adoption of emerging online education products and services. Despite the high adoption of the Internet and smartphones, the lack of essential infrastructure and learning environments presents challenges to the growth of the online education market in India during the forecast period. The Indian online education market is witnessing significant growth, with end-users including students, professionals, and K-12 learners, embracing

e-learning technologies. Challenges include creating interactive discussion forums for end-users and providing adaptive learning through e-learning resources. The global learning society is shifting towards cloud-based learning, with e-learning portals offering software and services for self-paced and instructor-led learning. K12 and corporate sectors are adopting cloud-based learning, while ed-tech companies and academic institutions are leveraging e-learning technologies like e-learning resources, digital curriculum material, and discussion boards. The telecom and bandwidth industries play a crucial role in ensuring adequate bandwidth for e-learning. The e-learning sector is witnessing the emergence of startups, elective technical and non-technical courses, and casual learning through laptops, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Computing technologies and mobile internet are transforming conventional education, making learning accessible anytime, anywhere.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This online education market in India report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Higher education 1.2 K-12



2.1 Content 2.2 Services

3.1 APAC

1.1 Higher education-

The online education market in India is growing rapidly. With the increasing number of students and working professionals seeking flexibility and affordability, the demand for online courses is on the rise. Companies like Coursera, edX, and Unacademy offer a wide range of courses in various disciplines. These platforms provide access to quality education from top institutions and instructors, enabling learners to upskill or reskill at their own pace and convenience. The government's push for digital education and the availability of affordable internet have further fueled this trend. Online education in India is transforming the way we learn and providing opportunities for individuals to enhance their knowledge and career prospects.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The online education market in India is witnessing rapid growth, fueled by advancements in telecom and bandwidth industries, the proliferation of computing technologies, and the increasing availability of smartphones and tablets. These devices and technologies have made mobile internet accessible to a large population, enabling students to access e-learning resources from anywhere at any time. Startups and ed-tech companies are innovating with AI-enabled e-learning solutions, cloud-based arrangements, and adaptive learning frameworks to cater to the needs of students and instructors. Academic institutions are also embracing technology to offer distance learning courses, creating a global learning society. The education industry is evolving, with education providers offering a wide range of e-learning resources, from study materials to elective courses, on both cloud and on-premises platforms. The future of education in India is bright, with the potential to transform the way we learn and teach.

Market Research Overview

The online education market in India is experiencing rapid growth, driven by the telecom and bandwidth industries, computing technologies, and the widespread use of smartphones and tablets. Mobile internet has become a game-changer, enabling access to e-learning resources from anywhere, anytime. Startups and ed-tech companies are innovating with self-paced and instructor-led learning, world-class software, accreditation criteria, and licensing processes. Online education portals offer a wide range of courses, certifications, and degrees in various fields such as management, commerce, arts, test preparation, and higher education. Interactive teaching methods, AI-enabled e-learning solutions, and cloud-based arrangements are transforming the education industry. The digital divide is being addressed with inclusive educational landscapes, computer-assisted learning frameworks, and localization capabilities. End-users include understudies, instructors, and professionals, benefiting from digital curriculum materials, synchronous and asynchronous learning, chat, voice, video, live streaming, and e-mail. K-12 students and students of various technical and non-technical electives are also embracing online learning. The future of education is a global learning society, where students can learn from anywhere in the world, and e-learning technologies continue to evolve with educational tablets, cloud, on-premises solutions, and adaptive learning.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Higher Education

K-12

Product



Content

Services

Geography APAC

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED