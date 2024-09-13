Richmond American Debuts New Models In Plumas Lake

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Four inspired model homes now open for tours at Seasons at
Riverton
PLUMAS LAKE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of four new model homes at Seasons at Riverton
(RichmondAmerican/SeasonsAtRiverton ) in Plumas Lake. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the new Agate, Ammolite, Elderberry and Ruby floor plans at this exciting new masterplan.
Continue Reading
Richmond American's ranch-style Agate floor plan is modeled at Seasons at Riverton in Plumas Lake, California.
Featuring two vibrant communities, Seasons at Riverton
offers ranch and two-story homes from the builder's popular SeasonsTM Collection (RichmondAmerican/Seasons ), designed to maximize space and make
homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.
About Seasons at Riverton North & South:
New ranch and two-story homes from the $500s
Seven inspired SeasonsTM Collection floor plans
Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,040 sq. ft.
3-car & RV garages available
Close proximity to highways & notable schools
Short drive to popular shops & restaurants
Near Beale Air Force Base & Toyota Amphitheatre
Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
Four models open for tours
Seasons at Riverton
is located at 1699 Bond Way (Leighton Grove and River Oaks Boulevard) in Plumas Lake. Call 530.491.7104 or visit
RichmondAmerican for more information or to schedule an appointment.
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following
MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN13092024003732001241ID1108672190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.