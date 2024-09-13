Richmond American Debuts New Models In Plumas Lake

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Four inspired model homes now open for tours at Seasons at

Riverton

PLUMAS LAKE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., is pleased to announce the opening of four new model homes at Seasons at Riverton

(RichmondAmerican/SeasonsAtRiverton ) in Plumas Lake. Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to tour the new Agate, Ammolite, Elderberry and Ruby floor plans at this exciting new masterplan.

Richmond American's ranch-style Agate floor plan is modeled at Seasons at Riverton in Plumas Lake, California.

Continue Reading

Featuring two vibrant communities, Seasons at Riverton

offers ranch and two-story homes from the builder's popular SeasonsTM Collection (RichmondAmerican/Seasons ), designed to maximize space and make

homeownership more attainable for a variety of buyers.

About Seasons at Riverton North & South:



New ranch and two-story homes from the $500s

Seven inspired SeasonsTM Collection floor plans

Up to 5 bedrooms & approx. 3,040 sq. ft.

3-car & RV garages available

Close proximity to highways & notable schools

Short drive to popular shops & restaurants

Near Beale Air Force Base & Toyota Amphitheatre

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes Four models open for tours

Seasons at Riverton

is located at 1699 Bond Way (Leighton Grove and River Oaks Boulevard) in Plumas Lake. Call 530.491.7104 or visit

RichmondAmerican for more information or to schedule an appointment.



About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 240,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following

MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED