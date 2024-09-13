PVR INOX And Film Heritage Foundation Pay Tribute To Akkineni Nageswara Rao With A Film Festival On His 100Th Birth Anniversary

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th September, 2024: PVR INOX Limited, India's largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, is proud to announce the Akkineni Nageswara Rao Festival, a grand tribute to the legendary Telugu actor, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), to mark his 100th birth anniversary. Widely known as Natasamrat, ANR was a towering figure in Indian cinema, renowned for his versatility and captivating performances that have left an indelible mark on the film industry. This three-day film festival will run from 20th to 22nd September 2024, offering fans a rare opportunity to relive the magic of ANR's iconic films on the big screen.



In collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation, the festival will showcase a handpicked collection of ANR's most celebrated movies, including Devadasu, Mayabazar, Bharya Bharthalu, Gundamma Katha, Doctor Chakravarthi, Sudigundalu, Premabhishekam, Prem Nagar, and Manam. The festival will span 31 cities, allowing audiences across the country to honor ANR's extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema.



Mr. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR INOX Limited, commented on the festival, saying, "We are deeply honored to celebrate the centenary of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, whose cinematic journey is nothing short of legendary. His powerful performances have transcended generations, and his films continue to inspire cinephiles across the world. This festival is our tribute to his immense legacy, and we are thrilled to partner with the Film Heritage Foundation to bring ANR's timeless classics back to the big screen. We hope this initiative will engage both devoted fans and new audiences, offering them a chance to experience the brilliance of ANR in theatres once again."



ANR's illustrious career spanned over six decades, with a filmography that reflects his exceptional range as an actor-from tragic dramas to heartwarming family sagas. His roles in films like Devadasu and Mayabazar cemented his place as a cultural icon, and his dedication to cinema earned him widespread admiration and respect.



Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker and Director, Film Heritage Foundation, also expressed his enthusiasm for the festival, stating, "Akkineni Nageswara Rao was a true titan of Indian cinema, and it is only fitting that we celebrate his centennial with this remarkable festival. Through our partnership with PVR INOX, we are ensuring that ANR's unparalleled contributions to film are preserved and showcased for future generations. The Film Heritage Foundation is committed to restoring and reviving classic films, and this festival is a step forward in our mission to honor the legends of Indian cinema."



Akkineni Nagarjuna states, "I am delighted that the Film Heritage Foundation is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of my father with a festival of his landmark films across the country. He was rightly called Natasamrat for his amazing ability to play a range of roles from a saint to an alcoholic to a romantic hero in a way that has stayed in people's hearts and minds for decades. His performance in Devadasu has been acknowledged as one of the best across all versions of the film over the years and his films like Premabhishekam, Doctor Chakravarthi and Sudigundalu are loved even today. He was a pioneer who established Annapurna Studios, laying the first foundation for the Telugu film industry in our state. We are very proud of his legacy and through this festival audiences across the country will remember an icon not just of Telugu cinema but of Indian cinema. We would like to preserve this legacy so that people will remember him for another hundred years. The entire Akkineni family would like to thank the NFDC-NFAI and PVR-Inox for partnering with us to make this festival possible."



Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary (Films) and Managing Director, NFDC-National Film Archive Of India states, "NFDC-NFAI is deeply honoured to collaborate in commemorating the birth centenary of Shri. Akkineni Nageswara Rao, by presenting seven timeless classics, restored in 4K from prints and negatives held in the archive's collection. This event is not just a tribute to a legendary actor but also a testament to our commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of Indian cinema. By bringing these masterpieces back to the big screen, we hope to evoke a deep sense of pride and nostalgia, allowing audiences to reconnect with the golden era of our film history. Our sincere thanks go to PVR-INOX for providing the platform to share these films with the nation, to Annapurna Studios and Film Heritage Foundation for their curation and planning, and to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for funding this endeavour under the National Film Heritage Mission."



Each film in the showcase highlights ANR's remarkable versatility and celebrates the rich legacy of Telugu cinema. Through this festival, PVR INOX and the Film Heritage Foundation aim to rekindle admiration for ANR's work while introducing his timeless classics to a new generation of audiences.



The Akkineni Nageswara Rao Film Festival will be hosted across 31 cities, including major hubs like Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, Ahmedabad and many more, allowing fans nationwide to join in the celebration of this cinematic legend.



