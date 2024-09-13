Kuwait Concludes Naval Drill Aimed At Repelling Hostile Acts
9/13/2024 3:05:45 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior on Friday declared conclusion of the naval drill, "bahri-5," that involved boats of the coast guards, the navy and Police aircraft.
The exercise aimed at elevating level of the combat preparedness of the naval forces and bolstering their capacities to safeguard the territorial waters, marine regions and robustly resist any threat from hostile forces and foiling smuggling bids.
Participating personnel fired live ammunition, deployed light and heavy arms during the drill. (end)
