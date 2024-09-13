US CENTCOM Announces Killing Of IS Member In East Syria
9/13/2024 3:05:45 PM
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Friday that a member of the so-called Islamic State (IS) was killed in a raid on Eastern Syria.
In a brief statement by Centcom on its X page that Central Command forces killed a member of an ISIS attack cell member in a raid on September 11 in Eastern Syria.
The individual was in the midst of planting an improvised explosive device (IED) for a planned attack against Coalition and Partner Forces, added the statement, without adding further details. (end)
