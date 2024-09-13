Egypt, UN Underline Importance Of Quick Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- Egypt and the United Nations stressed the importance Friday of a quick ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip, and facilitating the tasks of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

In a statement, Egyptian of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Ambassador Tamim Khilaf, said that the remarks were made in a phone call received by the of Foreign Affairs and Immigration, Dr. Bader Abdelaati, from the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, where he discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the dangerous escalation in the West Bank.

The spokesman added that Abdelaati stressed during the call the determinants of the Egyptian position, which is based on the necessity of stopping the aggression and the rapid delivery of humanitarian aid to the Strip.

Abdelaati stressed that peace, security and stability will not be achieved in the region without relying on the agreed-upon references and establishing a Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The spokesman said that Guterres, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the Egyptian role, Qatar and the US in the mediation efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, stressing his aspiration to reach this agreement as soon as possible. (end)

