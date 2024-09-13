Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners Of Sheikh Badr's Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 13 (KUNA) -- The Amiri Diwan issued the following statement on Friday, "On behalf of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber and the gracious Al-Sabah family, the Amiri Diwan extends deep gratitude to all citizens and residents who offered condolences on demise of Sheikh Badr Nasser Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah." (end) rk

