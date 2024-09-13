The LYB Podcast: CEO Peter Vanacker Discusses His Journey And Leadership Lessons
Date
9/13/2024 2:00:26 PM
Exciting new podcast episode alert!
We sat down with LYB CEO Peter Vanacker to discuss his journey, leadership lessons and personal interests. Peter gives us a glimpse into his life, from career milestones to family stories.
"Career is a marathon, not a sprint. Take time to take a deep breath, reinvigorate and then go for it again."
Discover how Peter balances a demanding role while staying grounded and connected with his family.
Catch the episode now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms:
Apple:
Spotify:
