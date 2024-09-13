T. Rowe Price Named To Forbes List Of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) September 13, 2024 /3BL/ - T. Rowe Price, a Baltimore, Maryland, based global management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. The ranking is open to companies from all sectors. The consideration of data from three years allowed for a robust differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year. In total, around 4.4 million employer evaluations were considered.

An employer's final score is determined on a state-by-state basis and is built upon two types of employee evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Employees' willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.Public Evaluations: Recommendations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry (also known as indirect evaluations).

“At T. Rowe Price, we want our associates to grow and make a difference in ways that matter to them,” said Michelle Swanenburg, head of human resources for T. Rowe Price.“This recognition not only underscores our commitment to enhancing the well-being and career growth of our associates, but also extends our ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where they live and work. We are honored to be recognized among the best employers in Maryland.”