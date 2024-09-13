K’Taka Govt Begins Review Of Pending Graft Cases Against Oppn Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) The Karnataka has expedited the investigation into the various scams involving the BJP and JD-S leaders while the committee comprising cabinet ministers formed by Chief Siddaramaiah held its first meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

Speaking to the press after heading a meeting held in the committee room of Vidhana Soudha, Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that departmental reviews have been conducted to expedite the investigations of various scams currently under scrutiny by the government and investigative agencies.

“Since this was the first meeting, no decisions have been made yet. We have reviewed all the cases and noted the ones that need fresh investigation. We will complete the process within two months and submit a report to the cabinet," he said.

The move comes amid the BJP intensifying its agitation for the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

“About 20 to 25 scams involving BJP leaders have been listed. Wherever the investigation is pending, we will get the files and investigate the matters,” Parameshwara had stated earlier.

The five-member committee also includes Minister for Law and Tourism HK Patil, Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda, Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge and Minister for Labour Santhosh Lad.

Regarding the statements made by the opposition leaders against him, Parameshwara commented:“I am not going to react to what they say. Whatever they say, I will not be provoked. I am sincerely handling the responsibilities entrusted to me by the government. The law and order situation in the state must be good, and I am working towards that.”

He said that none of this is new to him, adding, that he has served as Home Minister three times.“The people of the state know my capability. Whatever department I have handled, my competence has been known to the concerned department officials,” he added.

"We do not engage in politics of hatred. When some cases happen unlawfully, and we discuss them to inform the people, it is immediately labelled as politics of hatred. Investigations into some scandals are already underway, even before they are closed," he remarked.