Gentlemen South Release New Single 'PLEDGE ALLEGIANCE'

- Justin PeeryCLIFTON FORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gentlemen South, the dynamic brother duo comprised of Justin and Stephen Peery, is set to make waves in the with their new single 'Pledge Allegiance'. This highly anticipated track, inspired by the duo's love for America, is their response to the current divisive political climate, aiming to unite the nation through music. With a bold country sound, 'Pledge Allegiance' marks a significant milestone as it is the first release from Gentlemen South, showcasing their unique take on patriotic sentiments.The inspiration behind 'Pledge Allegiance' stems from the duo's commitment to celebrate and honor the values of America. Justin and Stephen Peery collaborated to create a song that resonates deeply with listeners, tapping into the essence of what it means to pledge allegiance to their country. The brothers, recognized for their thoughtful lyrics and compelling melodies, have created a track that seeks to foster a sense of pride and unity among listeners.The single was released on September 2, 2024, 'Pledge Allegiance' promises to deliver a fresh and invigorating sound. As the first single from Gentlemen South, it sets the stage for their upcoming musical journey. The track is available on various platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube, and Facebook, ensuring that fans can easily access the music they love.In addition to the single, Gentlemen South is excited to announce their performance on October 5th at the State Fair of Virginia , where they will open for The Dan Tyminski Band. This performance will mark an important step in their promotional efforts as they share 'Pledge Allegiance' with a live audience. Gentlemen South had a resounding standing ovation after performing 'Pledge Allegiance' this past October while opening for The Kentucky Headhunters at The Virginia Opry .A music video for 'Pledge Allegiance' has already been produced and is now available on YouTube, providing fans with a visual representation of the song's powerful message. The video complements the track and enhances the overall experience for listeners. Justin Peery not only wrote the lyrics but also took on the role of producer for the music video, while Stephen Peery's musical genius shines through the song's composition.In a statement regarding the release, Justin Peery expressed, "We wanted to create something that resonates with the heart of America. 'Pledge Allegiance' is not just a song; it's a call for unity and pride among all Americans. We hope it inspires everyone to come together and celebrate what makes our country great."With 'Pledge Allegiance', Gentlemen South aims to contribute to the country music genre with a sound that reflects theirroots and beliefs. As they embark on this new chapter, fans can look forward to more music and performances that resonate with their shared values. The Peery brothers are excited to share their journey with their audience, as they continue to craft songs that celebrate the spirit of America. Visit: href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">gentlemensouthmusic

