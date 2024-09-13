Fan Murder Case: Judicial Custody Of Darshan And Others Extended Till Sep 17

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) A Bengaluru court on Friday extended the judicial custody of jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused in the fan murder case till September 17.

All the accused lodged in different jails, including Darshan, who is lodged in Ballary prison, were presented to the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) through conference. The counsel for Darshan is yet to submit the bail plea of the before the court.

The Bengaluru recently submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet to the court against Darshan, his partner, and 15 other accused in connection with the kidnap and murder of his fan Renukaswamy.

Police sources stated Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda had recommended placing CCTV cameras at the cell where Darshan is kept in Ballary prison to monitor him and avoid the recurrence of any incident of luxury treatment to him in the prison. Sources revealed that this kind of monitoring will be done for high-profile terrorists inside the prison.

Meanwhile, one Venkatachalapathy has submitted a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta against the Bengaluru Police alleging that the cops have prepared a charge sheet in favour of actor Darshan with the intention of helping him escape from the clutches of the law.

The charge sheet has 'many loopholes' and is 'weak', alleged Venkatachalapathy and lodged the complaint against the Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, DCP S. Girish and Vijayanagara ACP Chandan Kumar. The complainant has also alleged that in the charge sheet, it was shown that when Darshan went out from the shed, the victim Renukaswamy was alive. This is mentioned to save Darshan, the complainant has alleged.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and his associates are in the dock for the gruesome murder of Darshan's fan Renukaswamy in Bengaluru on June 8. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death. After he died, his body was thrown into a canal.

The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.