Joe Bonamassa Releases New Single 'Scarlet Town' In Celebration Of The 10Th Anniversary Of Different Shades Of Blue

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit Mike Savoia

Written by Bob Dylan,“Scarlet Town” is the second single from the Anniversary Edition and is now available digitally for the first time

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa continues to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Different Shades Of Blue with the release of a brand-new single,“Scarlet Town.” Now available on all streaming platforms for the very first time, a fitting song for a Friday the 13th release, this haunting blues track serves as the second single from the anniversary edition of Different Shades Of Blue, following the release of the high-octane“Better The Devil You Know.” STREAM“Scarlet Town” on all digital platforms. WATCH the Official Music Video for“Scarlet Town now.Originally written and performed by Bob Dylan on his 2012 album Tempest,“Scarlet Town” brings listeners into a mysterious and evocative landscape with its powerful lyrics and masterful instrumentation, offering a more introspective side to Bonamassa's artistry. The song highlights his talent for honoring classic tracks while making them uniquely his own. It showcases his ability to re-create vivid imagery and tell a compelling story through music, drawing fans deeper into the album that marked a pivotal moment in his career.The release of“Scarlet Town” is part of a special series of previously unreleased rarities from the Different Shades Of Blue era, each offering a new perspective on the evolution of Bonamassa's artistry. As fans revisit this pivotal album, they'll discover hidden gems and unique tracks that highlight Bonamassa's continued growth as a musician.Different Shades Of Blue, originally released on September 23, 2014, debuted at #8 on the Billboard 200 chart, making it Bonamassa's highest-charting album at the time and solidifying his status as a dominant force in blues-rock. This anniversary re-release provides fans with a fresh opportunity to engage with the album's legacy, adding new dimensions to this cornerstone of Bonamassa's discography.This announcement follows Bonamassa's latest triumphs, including the success of his live concert film and album Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart. This marked Bonamassa's 28th #1 album on the Billboard Blues chart, a record-breaking achievement in the genre. The album also reached the top of the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts, showcasing Bonamassa's versatility and ability to blend genres seamlessly.In addition to revisiting Different Shades Of Blue, Bonamassa is gearing up for his highly anticipated U.S. Fall Tour, following the success of his Blues Deluxe Tour, which celebrated his seminal Blues Deluxe albums. With electrifying performances still fresh in fans' minds, Bonamassa shows no signs of slowing down as he prepares to deliver his unmatched live experience to audiences across the country this fall. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit .Guitar World has hailed Bonamassa as“the world's biggest blues guitarist,” a reflection of his immense impact on the genre. With over three decades of experience, Bonamassa has captivated fans worldwide with his dynamic performances and innovative approach to blues rock.U.S. FALL 2024 TOURSeptember 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival*October 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee's Family ForumOctober 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada TheatreOctober 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho MirageNovember 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music HallNovember 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial TheatreNovember 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace TheaterNovember 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic TheatreNovember 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose CivicNovember 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention CenterNovember 9 - Reno, NV - Grand TheatreNovember 12 - Portland, OR - Keller AuditoriumNovember 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison CenterNovember 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterNovember 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic CenterNovember 19 - Park City, KS - Park City ArenaNovember 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons HallNovember 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts CenterNovember 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterNovember 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler TheatreNovember 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center*Not part of the U.S. Fall TourU.S. SPRING 2025 TOURFebruary 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge ArenaFebruary 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside TheaterFebruary 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago TheatreFebruary 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse SquareFebruary 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo TheatreFebruary 27 - New York City, NY - Beacon TheatreFebruary 28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at FenwayMarch 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & CasinoMarch 3 - Easton, PA - State TheatreMarch 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay CenterMarch 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event CenterMarch 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox TheatreMarch 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial AuditoriumMarch 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger CenterMarch 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens AuditoriumMarch 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine AmphitheatreMarch 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger TheatreMarch 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts CenterMarch 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King CenterKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEAMarch 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea XEUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.For more information on Joe Bonamassa, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

Carol L Chenkin

CLC Enterprises

+1 561-929-0172

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.