Comedian Mike Goodwin Helps Dads Laugh Through Their Challenges With Big Dad Energy Tour

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBIA, S.C., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Got Talent Comedian Mike Goodwin, known for his signature bow tie and clean comedy, is traveling the country with sell-out shows for his "Big Dad Energy" tour, bringing laughter and light-heartedness to dads everywhere. This tour provides a hilarious respite for dads and all adults on the ups and downs of fatherhood and a comedic look at healing disappointments with a father figure. He will be live in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and cities around North Carolina in September and October.

Mike Goodwin Big Dad Energy Tour

Mike Goodwin

Continue Reading

Goodwin continues to catch the attention of fellow comedians including Jamie Foxx who regularly comments on his posts and

D.L. Hughley who posted Mike's hilarious experience of being a Black man in the South.

As the father of two teens, Goodwin keeps it honest on parenting, including during an appearance on the Today Show , "My wife and I have two teenagers. The grocery bill has increased. So have the smells," he shared.

Goodin was raised in a family that had its share of dysfunction. He learned at an early age how to use laughter to pierce through tension and in some cases, ease pain.

As he kicked off the "Big Dad Energy" tour in 2023, he was helping care for his dad who was in hospice and passed away in October of last year.

"This show is hilarious and cathartic for dads and those who are still processing their own relationships with their dads," Goodwin says. "I've spent my life using laughter to get through tough times and am excited to bring that to others."

With a background as the former Director of College Counseling at a private school and a master's degree in Higher Education Administration, Goodwin brings a fresh, intellectual approach to comedy. He is also a veteran of the United States Army and a former officer in the Army Reserve. His experiences allow him to connect deeply with audiences.

From dealing with smelly teenagers to the emotional experience of watching his daughter bloom before his eyes - as he sent Gabby to prom and now her senior year of high school, Mike gives an honest take on parenting. The Goodwins are an impactful family as Goodwin's daughter Gabby is the inventor of GaBBY Bows and founder haircare accessory line Confidence by Gabby Goodwin , run by Mike's wife Rozalyn and sold in all 50 U.S. states and more than 15 countries.

A native of Camden, SC, Goodwin continues to make waves in the comedy world with his sharp wit, relatable humor, diverse background and impeccable style.

Highlights:

Big Dad Energy Tour Success: With over 4,000 attendees across multiple sold-out shows, Goodwin's tour continues to make a significant impact. Follow him on social media and join the conversation using #BigDadEnergyTour.

Disrupting Comedy with Style: Dubbed the "Bow Tie Comedian," Goodwin looks more like a professor than a comic. Mike's decision to perform in bow ties and three-piece suits symbolizes his commitment to showing up authentically and challenging the conventional comic image.

Upcoming Projects: Goodwin is preparing for the launch of his first book, "Win with Humor." The book shares practical advice on using humor to navigate life's challenges and build resilience. He's been selected to deliver a TEDx talk on the topic.

About Mike Goodwin:

Mike Goodwin is a stand-up comedian, keynote speaker, and former college counselor known for his signature bow tie and clean, sharp humor. He has been featured on BET, Dry Bar Comedy, Today Show, America's Got Talent and SiriusXM. Goodwin's mission is to inspire audiences through laughter.

For interviews, please contact Charreah K. Jackson at [email protected]

or 336-747-0599.

Sizzle:



SOURCE Mike Goodwin 'Big Dad Energy' Tour

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED