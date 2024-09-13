Acoustic Authentication Technology, Bothx Launched By Both FZ LLC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As a new-age and creative content firm both FZ LLC is proud to unveil bothX, a powerful patent-pending acoustic authentication (Patent app# PCT/IB2023/059224). This cutting-edge innovation stands poised to transform security protocols across multiple industries, from and entertainment to finance, government, and healthcare. The company's name is derived from two founding members: BOsky & THomas.At a time when digital counterfeiting, piracy, and identity theft are at an all-time high, bothX offers an unprecedented solution. Unlike traditional digital watermarks or encryption, bothX embeds an inaudible acoustic signature directly into audio and media files. This signature captures real-time data such as identity, location, and timestamp, creating a unique, unalterable "mark" that ensures authenticity. Whether it's protecting the intellectual property of content creators or safeguarding transactions in FinTech, bothX introduces a level of security that goes beyond what existing systems offer.“The world is at a tipping point with digital security. bothX is here to restore trust and accountability in the digital space,” says M. Thomas George, co-founder of both FZ LLC. "With patent applications filed globally, we're setting a new standard for secure, verifiable communications and media.”The applications of bothX are extensive. In the entertainment industry, it promises to combat deep fakes and content piracy by verifying the authenticity of every piece of digital media. In government and military operations, it provides an unparalleled method for secure communications. In healthcare, it ensures that critical patient data and communications remain untampered. The technology is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing systems, including smart devices, communications platforms, and entertainment networks, ensuring widespread usability.“With this innovation, we're not just reacting to the present-day challenges. We are proactively shaping the future of global digital security,” adds co-founder Bosky Cherin.“bothX marks the start of a new era in authentication, one that transcends industries and establishes an unbreakable link between the creator, the content, and the user.”As global patent applications for bothX are in progress, both FZ LLC invites investors, corporations, and media professionals to explore partnerships and integration opportunities. The technology's official launch will take place in the coming months, with pilots already underway in several key industries.Check out the Publications by M Thomas George on ResearchGate:Learn more about bothX: bothx-1For press inquiries or more information, please contact:Email: ...sWebsite:About both FZ LLCboth FZ LLC is an innovative technology firm specializing in cutting-edge authentication systems and creative content protection. With a strong portfolio of intellectual property and a vision to transform industries, both FZ LLC is committed to pioneering solutions that shape the future of digital media, security, and communications.To make a purchase or review the patented service, please contact CEO M. Thomas George at ...s or CCO(Chief creative officer) Bosky Cherin at ...s.Watch "Why Acoustic Signatures Are The Future of Video Protection" by @bhothot on YouTube:

