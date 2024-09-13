SC Dealt Severe Blow To BJP's Arrogance: AAP Haryana Chief On Kejriwal's Bail

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) After the Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal in the case filed by the CBI linked to the alleged liquor policy scam, Haryana AAP President Sushil Gupta said the apex court has delivered a severe blow to the 'arrogance' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congratulating all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers, Gupta said, "This is a victory of truth. The Supreme Court has delivered a severe blow to the arrogance of the BJP. A wave of happiness is sweeping across the nation today."

He also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was "falsely imprisoned with political motives in a fake case", but the Supreme Court has now declared his arrest illegal.

Gupta further accused the BJP of making every possible effort to break the party and try to buy AAP leaders.

"We are Arvind Kejriwal's soldiers who fight with full strength. We neither broke, nor bowed, nor feared, and now we have emerged victorious in this struggle," he added.

On Arvind Kejriwal campaigning in Haryana ahead of the October 5 Assembly polls, the AAP leader said the morale of the party workers in the state has received a boost.

"Now we will fight the Haryana elections with full strength," Gupta said.

After the SC verdict in the CBI case, Kejriwal can now leave jail - after nearly six months without a trial - since he has already been granted bail in the case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Supreme Court had on July 12 ordered Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate. However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI.

Recently, the top court allowed the bail pleas of senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and AAP's former communication-in-charge Vijay Nair in connection with the excise policy case.