Rezolve AI And Creative Dock Partner To Drive Digital Innovation In Commerce

Strategic alliance combines AI and venture building expertise to transform customer engagement and business growth



NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve AI (Nasdaq: RZLV), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for commerce, announces a strategic partnership with Creative Dock, a global leader in corporate venture building and digital innovation. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the commerce sector by combining Rezolve AI's cutting-edge with Creative Dock's expertise in building innovative ventures that drive value for businesses. With over 120 ventures launched, Creative Dock has an international footprint spanning 52 countries, with major clients such as Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen, Adidas, and leading Telcos across Europe and the Middle East. Their annual sales growth of 30% underscores their success and expansion in the market.

Rezolve AI's AI solutions enhance customer engagement, streamline transactions, and drive revenue growth. By partnering with Creative Dock, the company takes a bold step towards accelerating digital transformation in commerce with AI-driven innovation.

"As pioneers in AI for commerce, we are thrilled to join forces with Creative Dock to redefine how businesses engage with their customers," said Daniel M Wagner, CEO and Chairman of Rezolve AI. "Together, we will empower companies to fuel growth, unlock new digital opportunities, and elevate the customer experience."

Creative Dock has an impressive track record of launching over 120 successful ventures in industries such as Fintech, Telco, Manufacturing, and Real Estate. Their end-to-end venture building services, guiding companies from idea to execution, complement Rezolve AI's technology perfectly, offering a holistic approach to digital transformation.

"We are excited to collaborate with Rezolve AI to enhance digital innovation in commerce," said Martin Pejsa, Founder and Executive Chairman of Creative Dock. "This partnership will allow us to integrate leading-edge AI solutions into our ventures, helping businesses grow and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Rezolve AI's "brainpowa" suite, including Brain Commerce, Brain Assistant, and Brain Checkout, will be integrated with Creative Dock's venture building services to offer AI-powered solutions for businesses of all sizes. This partnership represents a key opportunity to drive digital innovation and transformation in the global commerce sector.

About Rezolve AI:

Rezolve AI is a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for commerce and retail, focused on transforming customer engagement and driving growth through innovative technology. For more information, visit .

About Creative Dock:

Creative Dock is the largest independent player in corporate venture building, creating valuable business ventures across industries. With over 120 ventures launched, Creative Dock specializes in guiding companies from concept to scaling. Visit for more information.

