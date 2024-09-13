Revanth Reddy Responsible For Breakdown Of Law And Order: BRS

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 13 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and former T Harish Rao on Friday blamed Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for what he called the breakdown of law and order in the state.

Addressing a Press at his residence after he was placed under house arrest, Harish Rao launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, accusing him of vendetta and causing the collapse of law and order.

Harish Rao held the Chief Minister and Director General of (DGP) responsible for Thursday's attack on BRS MLA, P Kaushik Reddy's house by defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and his supporters.

“Today, we were placed under house arrest. Why wasn't Arekapudi Gandhi placed under house arrest yesterday,” he asked.

Harish Rao said that after contributing to the collapse of law and order, the Chief Minister is speaking about Hyderabad and Telangana's brand image.

“Who provided security for MLA Arekapudi Gandhi to carry out attacks? Wasn't it Revanth Reddy and the DGP? Why were the attacks not stopped yesterday? When our MLA was attacked under police protection, where was Revanth's concern for law and order? Why didn't the DGP act then?,” the BRS leader asked.

The former minister questioned if there was any law and order left in the state.

He claimed that ten days have passed but no cases have been filed against those who attacked BRS leaders in Khammam.

He alleged that when they went to file a complaint, they were arrested, taken around for hours, and even taken to the forests of Mahbubnagar.

“Arekapudi Gandhi, who attempted murder, was escorted home with full security, along with his followers. While we were denied even water, the attackers were treated to biryani in the police station,” he claimed.

He claimed that the BRS leaders exercised restraint to protect Telangana's reputation and maintain the dignity of the police.

“Since yesterday evening, our party's MLAs, MLCs, leaders, and workers have been placed under house arrest across the state. Police are making threatening phone calls. Is this oppression acceptable? Your house arrests only strengthen our resolve,” the BRS leader said.

He alleged that the situation in the state was worse than during emergency as Revanth Reddy continues to use vulgar, offensive language while lecturing YouTube channels on morality.

Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy speaks one thing in Delhi about defections and another in Telangana.

“His claim of appointing a PAC Chairman through an election is a lie. It wasn't an election it was a selection. Revanth's entire political career is based on U-turns. He says one thing and does another. His theatrics are damaging the state's reputation,” he said.