Punjab Police Arrest Drug Inspector For Smuggling, Money Laundering (Lead)

Chandigarh, Sep 13 (IANS) Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested Drug Inspector Shishan Mittal for his involvement in facilitating drug smuggling operations connected to illegal pharmaceuticals, medical stores and laundering the drug money in the 'benami' accounts in names of his relatives, said Director General of (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.

The development came about a month after the police froze 24 accounts, with the total amount reaching Rs 7.09 crore, linked to the accused, besides seizing a huge amount of cash and foreign currency during a series of coordinated raids conducted at different locations in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

In addition to this, two bank lockers were also seized.

DGP Yadav said that following a combination of advanced technical surveillance and human intelligence, police teams from ANTF, headed by Special DGP Kuldeep Singh, have apprehended Drug Inspector Shishan Mittal from Aerocity in Mohali.

He said a preliminary investigation suggested that the accused inspector had been regularly in touch with drug smugglers lodged inside the jail and facilitated their drug network outside.

Probe also found that the accused drug inspector was travelling to foreign countries frequently without taking permission from the government or availing ex-India leave, he added.

The operation by the ANTF reflects its strategic approach to tackling complex criminal networks, said the DGP, while adding further investigations are ongoing in this case.

Pertinently, in a notable judicial development, Mittal's anticipatory bail application was recently rejected by the sessions court, further underscoring the severity of the charges against him.

Sharing more details, Special DGP Kuldeep Singh said the ANTF has recovered Rs 1.49 crores in cash, 260 gm of gold and 515 Dirhams. Furthermore, substantial assets acquired through the proceeds of illegal activities were identified, including flats valued at Rs 2 crore in Zirakpur, and a Rs 40 lakh plot in Dabwali, among many others, he added.

A case had already been registered under section 29 (conspire or abet the commission of offences related to narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) and 59 (a public servant who wilfully supports or abets drug smugglers, or neglects their duties concerning the enforcement of drug laws, can be subjected to severe penalties, including imprisonment) of the NDPS Act and section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in this regard.