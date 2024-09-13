Canada Digital Health (EHR, Regulatory Approved Apps, Telehealth) Market Outlook To 2033

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Digital Outlook to 2033 - Electronic Health Records, Regulatory Approved Apps and Telehealth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The databook report that delivers crucial market data and insights on the Canadian Digital Health market. This report covers key segments such as Electronic Health Records, Regulatory Approved Apps, and Telehealth, providing detailed information on market value (USD), volume (units), and average prices (USD) from 2018 to 2033.

Additionally, the report includes 2023 data on company shares and distribution shares within the Digital Health Market in Canada. It also offers global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating in this market. Where available, the report includes information on pipeline products, recent news, and relevant deals, making it an essential resource for understanding market trends, competitive landscapes, and future opportunities in the Canadian Digital Health sector.





Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Digital Health Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Digital Health Market, Canada

3.1 Digital Health Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.2 Digital Health Market, Canada, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

3.3 Digital Health Market, Canada, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2023

3.4 Digital Health Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.5 Digital Health Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.6 Digital Health Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.7 Digital Health Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada

4.1 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

4.2 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

4.3 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

4.4 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

4.5 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

4.6 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

4.7 Electronic Health Records Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

5 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada

5.1 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

5.2 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

5.3 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

5.3.1 Clinical-Focused Apps Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.3.2 Indication Specific Mobile Apps Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.4 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

5.4.1 Clinical-Focused Apps Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.4.2 Indication Specific Mobile Apps Market, Canada, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

5.5 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

5.6 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

5.7 Regulatory Approved Apps Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

6 Telehealth Market, Canada

6.1 Telehealth Market, Canada, Revenue Mix ($m), 2023

6.2 Telehealth Market, Canada, Segment Contribution (%), 2023

6.3 Telehealth Market, Canada, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

6.4 Telehealth Market, Canada, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

6.5 Telehealth Market, Canada, Average Price ($) , 2018-2033

6.6 Telehealth Market, Canada, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

6.7 Telehealth Market, Canada, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2023

7 Overview of Key Companies in Canada, Digital Health Market

7.1 Teladoc Health Inc

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.2 Cerner Corp

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Constellation Software Inc

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Concentrix Corp

7.4.1 Company Overview

8 Digital Health Market Pipeline Products

9 Financial Deals Landscape

9.1 Acquisition

9.1.1 HEALWELL AI to Acquire VeroSource Solutions for USD17.79 Million

9.1.2 Apple Acquired DarwinAI

9.1.3 BioMerieux Acquires Lumed for USD9.84 Million

9.1.4 Move Health Holdings To Acquire 100% Stake in Lyte Medical

9.1.5 Axxess Acquires Complia Health

9.2 Debt Offerings

9.2.1 Constellation Software Prices USD500 Million in Private Placement of 5.158% Senior Notes Due 2029

9.2.2 Constellation Software Prices USD500 Million in Private Placement of 5.461% Senior Notes Due 2034

9.2.3 BlackBerry Raises USD175 Million in Upsized Private Placement of 3.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2029

9.2.4 Think Research Raises USD0.74 Million in Non-Brokered Private Placement of Convertible Debentures due 2026

9.2.5 Carebook Technologies to Raise USD1.47 Million in Private Placement of 10% Convertible Debt Due 2026

9.2.6 Mednow to Raise USD0.62 Million in Private Placement of Senior Secured Convertible Debenture

9.2.7 Constellation Software to Raise USD525.55 Million in Rights Offering 13.3% of Series 1 Debentures Due 2040

9.2.8 Mednow Raises USD0.30 Million in Private Placement of 12% Senior Convertible Debenture

9.3 Equity Offerings

9.3.1 PanGenomic Health Raises USD0.78 Million in Private Placement of Units

9.3.2 Diagnamed Holdings to Raise Approximately USD0.47 Million in Private Placement of Shares

9.3.3 Diagnos Raises USD0.22 Million in First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

9.3.4 Mydecine Innovations Group to Raise USD0.72 Million in Private Placement of Shares

9.3.5 Mydecine Innovations Group Raises USD0.03 Million in Equity Financing

9.3.6 ATS Automation Tooling Systems to Raise Approximately USD120.05 Million in Public Offering of Shares

9.3.7 VitalHub to Raise USD25.72 Million in Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Shares

9.3.8 Diagnos Raises USD0.28 Million in First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

9.3.9 Diagnos Raises USD0.42 Million in Private Placement of Second and Final Tranche of Units

9.3.10 Diagnos Raises USD0.47 Million in Private Placement of Units

9.3.11 BlackBerry to Spin Off Internet-of-Things and Cybersecurity Business Units

9.3.12 Reliq Health Technologies Raises USD2.96 Million in Private Placement of Shares

9.3.13 Mydecine Innovations Raises USD3.75 Million in Equity Financing

9.3.14 NetraMark Holdings Raises USD1.46 Million in Private Placement of Units

9.3.15 Thrive Health Raises USD0.5 Million in Equity Financing

9.3.16 Justera Health Raises USD1.01 Million in Non-Brokered Private Placement of Common Stock

9.3.17 Empower Clinics Raises USD0.18 Million in First Tranche Private Placement of Shares

9.4 Private Equity

9.4.1 Beedie Capital to Acquire 100% Stake in Think Research for USD46.71 Million

9.5 Venture Financing

9.5.1 Swift Medical Secures USD8 Million in Venture Funding

9.5.2 Pacylex Pharmaceuticals to Raise Funds in Series B Financing

9.5.3 FACIT Invests in DTPx Therapeutics

9.5.4 Pathway Medical Raises Additional USD5 Million in Seed Financing

9.5.5 Flosonics Medical Completes Venture Financing

9.5.6 FluidAI Medical Raises USD15 Million in Series A Funding

9.5.7 Novel Biotechnology Raises USD2.5 Million in Seed Financing

9.5.8 Medeloop Secures USD8 Million in Seed Funding

9.5.9 Ditch Labs Secures USD2.45 Million in Seed Funding

10 Appendix

