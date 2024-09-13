American Red Cross Welcomes State Farm® As Newest Mission Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) State increases support for disaster preparedness and relief efforts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Red Cross recognizes State Farm® as the newest Mission Leader for its substantial disaster preparedness and relief support. As a Mission Leader, State Farm joins an elite group of the most generous Red Cross donors -

those giving more than $3 million annually to help alleviate suffering in the face of emergencies.



During National Preparedness Month and throughout the year, State Farm is supporting Red Cross efforts to help individuals and families recover from the unexpected. The Red Cross responds to more than 65,000 disasters across the country every year - mobilizing a team every eight minutes - providing relief, comfort and hope to people during what can be the worst days of their lives.

Over the last few days, disaster activity has escalated with intensifying wildfires in the West and Hurricane Francine impacting the Gulf Coast. As large disasters like wildfires and hurricanes increase in frequency and intensity, support from donors like State Farm continue to fuel Red Cross readiness and build response capacity in times of crisis.

"Mission Leaders like State Farm are vital to our work, helping drive innovation across our organization and providing capacity to respond immediately in times of crisis," said

Cliff

Holtz, president and CEO of the American Red Cross. "I am thrilled to welcome State Farm as our newest Mission Leader and am grateful for their generosity, which safeguards our ability to care for those in need when the unthinkable happens."

As a member of the Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) ,

State Farm has been donating to disaster relief efforts since 1999 and understands the importance of helping ensure the Red Cross is prepared to act in advance of disasters. ADGP members like State Farm- along with their agents and employees - pledge donations in advance of disasters to power the Red Cross with strong infrastructure, trained volunteers, innovative technology and critical resources necessary to provide relief and support when needed. These donations enable the Red Cross to respond to disasters at a moment's notice - offering a safe place to sleep, a hot meal, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery - while also helping prepare people and communities for future disasters.

In addition to their ADGP membership, and in order to offer increased support for disaster preparedness and relief efforts, State Farm is also funding the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign ,

Sound the Alarm , Be Red Cross Ready

and the Red Cross Emergency app.

"At State Farm, part of our mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life and recover from the unexpected. We are proud to work alongside the Red Cross," said Apsara Sorensen, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Assistant Vice President.

In Illinois, where State Farm is headquartered, local volunteers help individuals and families by installing free smoke alarms, creating emergency evacuation plans and discussing the most frequent home fire risks as part of the Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative. Since program inception, the Red Cross has documented 2,169 lives saved, more than 2.6 million smoke alarms installed and more than 976,000 escape plans created.

Additionally, State Farm associates are engaged volunteers and blood donors. Last year, State Farm hosted nearly 30 blood drives where 138 first-time blood donors helped the Red Cross collect more than 750 donations of lifesaving blood. State Farm employees have given more than 173,000 donations of blood since 1990.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit

redcross

or

CruzRojaAmericana , or follow us on social media.

About State Farm®

For over 100 years, the mission of State Farm has been to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams.

State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of

auto

and

home

insurance in the United States.

Its more than 19,400 agents and 67,000 employees serve

over

91 million policies and accounts – including auto, fire,

life ,

health , commercial policies and

financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance ,

along with coverage for

renters ,

business owners ,

boats and motorcycles , is also available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 39 on the 2024 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE American Red Cross

