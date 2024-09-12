(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape- The global next generation lithium batteries market size is estimated to grow by USD 72 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.77% during the forecast period. Rise in strategic partnership among market vendors is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in research and development efforts toward creating more

advanced battery chemistries . However,

increase in concerns regarding material availability and high cost of next generation lithium batteries poses a challenge. Key market players include Amprius Technologies Inc., Aquion Energy, Bollore SE, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Enevate Corp., Enovix Corp.,

Farasis Energy GanZhou Co. Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Ilika, Johnson Controls International Plc., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Corp., Lohum Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Lyten Inc., Northvolt AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd., Rimac Group Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., StoreDot., and Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Next Generation Lithium Batteries Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.77% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.48 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled Amprius Technologies Inc., Aquion Energy, Bollore SE, BYD Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Enevate Corp., Enovix Corp.,

Farasis Energy GanZhou Co. Ltd, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Ilika, Johnson Controls International Plc., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Corp., Lohum Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Lyten Inc., Northvolt AB, Panasonic Holdings Corp., ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd., Rimac Group Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Solid Power Inc., StoreDot., and Sunwoda Electronic Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The next generation lithium batteries market has seen a significant in research and development initiatives to create advanced battery chemistries. This focus on innovation reflects the industry's commitment to delivering high-performance, sustainable, and cost-effective energy storage solutions for various applications, including electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy integration, consumer electronics, and grid-scale energy storage. The primary objective is to overcome the limitations of traditional lithium-ion batteries, such as energy density, charging speed, cycle life, and safety. Researchers are investigating alternative materials, advanced electrolytes, and innovative cell designs to achieve breakthroughs in energy storage technology. The global push towards sustainable energy and electrification is fueling the demand for advanced battery chemistries. Governments, industry stakeholders, and research institutions are investing heavily to develop next-generation lithium batteries offering higher energy densities, faster charging capabilities, longer cycle lives, and enhanced safety profiles. Materials science, nanotechnology, and electrochemistry advancements provide opportunities for creating innovative battery chemistries, such as solid-state electrolytes, lithium-sulfur, sodium-ion, and metal-air batteries. Collaboration between academia, industry, and government agencies is also crucial in driving research and development efforts towards advanced battery chemistries. For instance, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and LOHUM cleantech Pvt. Ltd partnership aims to improve the sustainability of lithium-ion batteries through academic research and development. Such collaborations are expected to positively impact the growth of the next generation lithium batteries market.



Next-Generation Batteries are making waves in various industries, including electric vehicles (EVs), smart appliances, and electronic gadgets. Traditional batteries like Nickel-metal hydride, Nickel cadmium, and Lithium-ion batteries are being replaced by advanced technologies. Lithium Sulphur (Li-S), Magnesium Ion, and Solid Electrolyte batteries are trending. These new batteries offer longer runtimes, higher power density, and improved safety. The electric vehicle market, consumer electronic appliances, and e-mobility industry are major consumers. Companies like Hyundai Motor and General Motors are investing in Next-Generation advanced batteries for their EVs. The semiconductor industries, aerospace and defense, industrial, oil and gas, and transportation sectors are also adopting these advanced batteries. Ultra-capacitors and Metal Air batteries are also gaining attention for their unique features. Cylinder lithium-ion batteries are popular for their compact size and long life. Next-Generation Flow Batteries and Aluminum-air batteries are promising solutions for clean energy storage. Next-Generation batteries are transforming the battery market, with applications ranging from portable electronics and consumer devices to energy storage systems. The future looks bright for these advanced batteries, with drone flying time and improved performance in electric cars (EVs) being significant benefits.



Market Challenges



The next generation lithium batteries market is experiencing challenges due to material availability issues and high costs. The reliance on critical raw materials like lithium, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements in advanced battery chemistries has resulted in supply chain constraints, price volatility, and concerns about resource availability. Geopolitical factors, market disruptions, and ethical

sourcing considerations further complicate the material supply chain, creating uncertainties around the stability and sustainability of procuring key battery components. Additionally, the high costs associated with developing next generation lithium batteries with improved energy densities, faster charging capabilities, and enhanced performance necessitate significant investments in research, development, and manufacturing processes, driving up production costs and pricing barriers for end-users. These challenges have influenced investment decisions, technology roadmaps, and strategic planning within the market. Companies are diversifying material sourcing, improving supply chain resilience, and exploring alternative chemistries and materials to mitigate risks associated with material constraints and price fluctuations. Policymakers, industry associations, and stakeholders are addressing supply chain vulnerabilities, supporting domestic sourcing initiatives, incentivizing recycling and circular economy practices, and promoting investments in sustainable material extraction and processing technologies to ensure the long-term viability and competitiveness of next generation lithium batteries. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for advanced battery technologies in electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and consumer electronics. Next-Generation Lithium Batteries: Overcoming Challenges in Consumer Electronics,

E-Mobility, and Energy Storage The global market for Next-Generation Lithium Batteries is growing rapidly, driven by the need for higher energy density, longer runtimes, and improved safety in various industries. In consumer electronics, longer battery life is essential for laptops, mobile phones, cameras, and drones. In the electric vehicle market, advancements in battery technology are crucial for extending flying time for drones and improving the range of electric cars (EVs) from companies like Hyundai Motor and General Motors. Semiconductor industries, clean energy, and industrial applications also require Next-Generation advanced batteries for high-performance and renewable energy storage. Challenges include developing batteries with higher power density, such as Magnesium Ion Battery, Next-Generation Flow Battery, Solid Electrolyte Battery, and Metal Air Battery. Aerospace and defense, oil and gas, transportation, and consumer electronics sectors are all investing in these advanced technologies. Gigafactories are being built to mass-produce Li-Ion batteries, replacing older technologies like Ni-Cd batteries and Ni-metal hydride. Companies like Tesla, Panasonic, and LG Chem are leading this charge. The automotive sector, in particular, is undergoing a transformation with the rise of electric vehicles, making the development of next-generation batteries a priority.

Segment Overview

This next generation lithium batteries market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Automotive

1.2 Consumer electronics

1.3 Energy storage systems

1.4 Aerospace and defense 1.5 Others



2.1 Advanced lithium-ion batteries

2.2 Lithium-sulfur batteries 2.3 Lithium-air batteries



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Automotive-

The Next Generation Lithium Batteries market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to improve battery efficiency and longevity. Key players include Tesla, LG Chem, and Panasonic. Advancements in technology, such as solid-state batteries and graphene anodes, are expected to drive market growth. The market size is projected to reach USD129.3 billion by 2027.

Research Analysis

Next Generation Batteries refer to advanced energy storage solutions that offer improved performance, longer life, and greater energy density compared to traditional batteries. These include Nickel-metal hydride, Ultra-capacitors, Lithium Sulphur (Li-S), Magnesium ion, and Lithium ion (Li) batteries. Li-ion batteries are currently dominating the market due to their high energy density and wide usage in Electric Vehicles (EVs) and consumer devices like smartphones and laptops. Other emerging technologies like Lithium sulfur, Solid electrodes, Metal air, and Aluminium-air batteries are expected to revolutionize the industry with their unique features. Next-Generation advanced batteries are crucial for high-performance applications, renewable energy storage, and electric mobility. Companies are investing heavily in research and development and setting up Gigafactories to meet the growing demand for these advanced batteries. The market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of EVs and the need for reliable renewable energy storage solutions.

Market Research Overview

Next Generation Batteries refer to advanced battery technologies that offer improved performance, longer life, and greater energy density compared to traditional batteries. These include Nickel-metal hydride, Ultra-capacitors, Lithium Sulphur (Li-S), Magnesium Ion, Lithium ion (Li), and Nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd. Next-Generation Flow Battery, Solid Electrolyte Battery, Metal Air Battery, and Magnesium Ion Battery are some of the emerging battery technologies. These batteries are finding applications in various sectors such as Electric vehicles, Smart appliances, Consumer electronic appliances, E-mobility industry, Semiconductor industries, and Battery market. Next-Generation advanced batteries are essential for clean energy, enabling longer drone flying time, powering Electric cars (EVs) and Energy storage systems. The market for these batteries is growing rapidly, driven by the demand from the Automotive sector, Aerospace and defense, Industrial, Oil and gas, Consumer electronics, Transportation, and Renewable energy storage. Key applications of Next-Generation batteries include Electric vehicles, Smartphones, Laptops, Mobile phones, Cameras, and Portable electronics. Companies are investing heavily in Gigafactories to produce these high-performance batteries, with Hyundai Motor and General Motors being some of the major players. Other emerging battery technologies include Aluminium-air batteries, which offer high energy density and low cost, and Solid electrodes, which provide improved safety and longer cycle life. The future of battery technology is exciting, with continuous research and development leading to new innovations and applications.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Automotive



Consumer Electronics



Energy Storage Systems



Aerospace And Defense

Others

Type



Advanced Lithium-ion Batteries



Lithium-sulfur Batteries

Lithium-air Batteries

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

