Tilray Brands Completes Acquisition Of Atwater Brewery From Molson Coors Beverage Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, (“Tilray”,“our”,“we” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, has successfully completed the previously announced of Atwater Brewery , from Molson Coors Beverage Company (“Molson Coors”) (NYSE: TAP).



Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tilray Brands, said, "Atwater Brewery is a renowned craft brewery with a rich history and a loyal following in Michigan. This acquisition expands our reach in the Great Lakes region and further strengthens our position in the craft beer industry. We are excited to welcome Atwater Brewery to Tilray Brands and are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to drive growth, expand distribution, and provide beer lovers with access to Atwater's exceptional brews.”

Atwater Brewery joins Tilray Brands' impressive beverage portfolio which includes leading craft beer, spirits, and non-alcohol beverage brands such as SweetWater Brewing Company , Montauk Brewing Company , Alpine Beer Company , Green Flash Brewing Company , Shock Top , Breckenridge Brewery , Breckenridge Distillery , Blue Point Brewing Company , 10 Barrel Brewing Company , Redhook Brewing Company , Widmer Brothers Brewing , Hop Valley Brewery , Terrapin Beer Co , Revolver Brewery , Square Mile Cider Company , HiBall Energy , Happy Flower CBD , along with Canada's top recreational cannabis and THC beverage brands, Mollo and XMG .

Advisors

TD Securities acted as financial advisor, and DLA Piper LLP (US) acted as external legal counsel to Tilray Brands.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

