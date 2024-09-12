Local Nonprofit Leads The Charge In Supporting Families Facing Divorce, Conflict, And Mental Health Challenges

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lisa Erickson, LCSW is the CEO of Empowering Parents KC and has over 15 years of experience in individual and family counseling.

Empowering Parents KC offers mental services to Jackson County families, including therapy, co-parenting support, and substance abuse evaluations.

- Lisa Erickson, CEO, LCSWKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Since its founding in 2019, Empowering Parents KC (EPKC ) has been a lifeline for families in Jackson County and the surrounding areas.The organization, based in Lee's Summit, is one of the few in the region offering comprehensive mental health services specifically designed to support families challenged with divorce, separation, and the mental health issues that often accompany these difficult transitions.EPKC's mission is to empower children and their families to thrive, with a strong belief that resilient families are the foundation of a strong community.Led by CEO Lisa Erickson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with over 15 years of experience in individual and family counseling, EPKC has become a trusted resource in the community. The organization provides a variety of services, including individual and family therapy, co-parenting support, parenting assessments, therapeutically-supervised visitations, and substance abuse evaluations.Since its inception, EPKC has attracted approximately 200 new children and families each year, in addition to its returning clients. These families turn to EPKC for vital support during some of the most difficult times in their lives, and the organization has become a beacon of hope for those facing not only relational struggles but also underlying mental health and substance abuse issues.Lisa Erickson emphasizes the importance of this work, stating,“We understand the need to address both parents' and children's well-being. Our vision is a future where families can find strength and healing, where children's mental health is prioritized, and where our community comes together to support one another.” This vision is reflected in every aspect of EPKC's work, which is supported by key sponsors like the Children's Services Fund of Jackson County .EPKC's efforts have earned them significant recognition, including the GuideStar Transparency Gold Level Award in 2021 and the honor of being voted "The Best in Lee's Summit" by the Lee's Summit Award Program in 2023-2024.As the organization looks to the future, there is an ongoing need for financial support to ensure they can continue expanding their reach in the Greater Kansas City Metropolitan Area. Donations to EPKC directly fund their therapeutic services, parent aide programs, and the resources they provide to help children and families navigate difficult life transitions. Every dollar goes toward ensuring families have the tools they need to build resilience and move forward.For those who wish to support Empowering Parents KC or learn more about their services, visit epkc.

