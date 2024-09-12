EQS-News: NFON AG / Key word(s): Capital Markets Day/Capital Markets Day

NFON AG presents strategic orientation and medium-term forecast at Capital Day 2024

12.09.2024 / 10:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NFON AG presents strategic orientation and medium-term forecast at Capital Market Day 2024



NFON aims to consolidate its position as the leading provider of integrated cloud business communication in Europe through increased AI integration.

With the newly formed, experienced management team, NFON is leading the innovation and transformation journey, focusing on AI-based business communication solutions. The company plans to achieve double-digit sales growth and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15% by 2027.

Munich, 12 September 2024 - NFON AG, a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications, presented its strategic initiatives and medium-term forecast at this year's Capital Market Day. The event offered investors and analysts a comprehensive insight into the company's current transformation processes and growth targets. Strategic orientation and focus on AI innovations Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Patrik Heider explained how NFON sees itself as an innovative pioneer in the field of integrated cloud business communication in Europe and how it intends to consolidate its position in the long term. A key aspect of this strategy is the increased Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the product portfolio in order to meet the dynamic requirements of the market. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andreas Wesselmann emphasised the importance of AI technology for innovation transformation. The focus here is on a holistic view of all areas of the company. The focus is always on concrete business-added value for customers, partners, and employees. The recent acquisition of botario expands the AI expertise and adds innovative AI functions to the solution portfolio. Financial development and medium-term forecast In addition to the technological insights, CEO Patrik Heider also gave an overview of NFON's financial prospects. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, the company confirms its targets for sustainable profitable growth. Sales growth in the mid to high single-digit percentage range is expected for 2024, while double-digit sales growth is targeted for 2027. Recurring sales, which make up the majority of Revenue, are expected to continue to account for more than 90% of total sales. Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 10 to 12 million is forecast for 2024, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of at least 15% is expected by 2027. Further information and materials A recording of the event and the complete presentation are available on the NFON AG website in the Investor Relations section.



Investor Relations contact NFON AG Friederike Thyssen Vice President for Investor Relations & Sustainability +49 89 453 00-449 ...

Media contact NFON AG Thorsten Wehner Vice President for Public Relations +49 89 453 00-121 ...

About NFON AG NFON AG, which is headquartered in Munich, is a leading European provider of integrated cloud business communications. The listed company (Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Prime Standard) with more than 3,000 partners in 18 European countries and eight branches counts more than 55,000 companies among its customers. The NFON portfolio comprises four areas: Business Communications, Integration, Customer Contact and Enablement. With its core product Cloudya, the smart cloud communications platform, NFON offers hassle-free voice calls, simple video conferencing and seamless integration of CRM and collaboration tools for small and medium-sized companies. All NFON's cloud services are operated in certified data centres in Germany, with 100% of their energy needs covered by renewable sources. NFON accompanies companies into the future of business communication by offering intuitive communication solutions. -p

Disclaimer This notification is provided for information purposes only and constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy or subscribe to securities of the company. The securities discussed in this notification are not and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 as amended (“US Securities Act”) and are permitted to be sold or offered for purchase in the United States of America only after prior registration or on the basis of an exemption under the US Securities Act. No public offer of the securities discussed in this notification will be made in the United States of America and the information contained in this notification does not constitute an offer to buy securities. This notification is not intended for direct or indirect distribution, publication or dissemination to or within the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or other countries in which the distribution of this notification is unlawful, or to US persons.

12.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: NFON AG Zielstattstr. 36 81379 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 453 00 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0N4N52 WKN: A0N4N5 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1986929



End of News EQS News Service