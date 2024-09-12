Amir Meets Saudi Minister Of Interior

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met today at his office in Lusail Palace with of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of their visit to the country.

At the outset of the meeting, Saudi Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Saudi and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud to HH the Amir, and their wishes for His Highness continued and happiness and for the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

In turn, HH the Amir entrusted Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud with his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, wishing them good health and wellness, and for the Saudi people continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them.

