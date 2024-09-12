Three Reasons To Embark On A Family Safari Adventure In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shaun Stanley, the Founder of Stanley Safaris, on Why to Take the Kids on Safari Next Year

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Family has been a growing trend, with the Family Travel Association seeing a huge focus on the space this year. According to a recent poll, 81% of parents said it's likely they'll travel with their children in the next year. Additionally, well-traveled families are opting for new, unique experiences and destinations for their next trip.Safaris, which were once thought of as a honeymoon or couple's trip, are becoming increasingly popular for families, catering to both older and younger children. Shaun Stanley, the founder of Stanley Safaris and a former safari guide who has traveled throughout Southern and Eastern Africa for over 40 years, shares his top three reasons for taking the kids on a safari adventure in 2025:- Embrace the chance to disconnect. Taking one-on-one time to reconnect is more precious than ever today. A family safari offers a unique opportunity to spend time together in some of the planet's wildest and most wonderful spaces, filled with unexpected and unforgettable moments that draw travelers closer together. The saying“disconnect to reconnect” also holds true for many safari vacations as most camps offer a secluded experience with minimal access to WIFI, bringing the focus outdoors to the wildlife.- Experience incredible teaching moments. Safaris offer children exposure to diverse cultures, fostering empathy and global awareness. Learning about and getting to know people who live very different lives is a great step in raising kind, empathetic global citizens. While on safari, travelers of all ages can learn about conservation efforts to protect wild spaces and animals.- Enjoy stays at private camps. Many safari properties are designed specifically for families as exclusive use camps and villas, providing a space that is far more home than hotel. Several of the privately owned lodges Stanley Safaris works with are run and owned by individuals who have children themselves and know exactly what both kids and parents need to get the most out of their vacation. There are also various children's programs available, from mini ranger adventures to getting involved in the kitchen, to playing games with dedicated guides.For travelers looking to plan a family safari next year, the Stanley Safaris team recommends their one-of-a-kind itineraries across Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, South Africa, or Tanzania.About Stanley SafarisStanley Safaris is a boutique, specialist luxury and highly personalized safari tour operator based in South Africa. The team designs bespoke, luxury safaris to Africa working only with boutique, independently owned camps and lodges whose focus is on guiding and the overall guest experience. Each camp Stanley Safaris works with has been handpicked due to the experiences they offer, their commitment to the local communities and conservation projects, and the guides and staff they employ. Their goal is to ensure travelers have the best possible African safari, while knowing they are contributing directly to local employment and local conservation projects.

