Corva And Core Geologic Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Strategic Partnership Aims to Optimize Resource Recovery with Cutting-Edge Data Visualization and Geoscience Expertise

- Ryan Dawson, CEO of CorvaHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corva, a leader in real-time data visualization, and Core Geologic, experts in geological services and subsurface navigation, are excited to announce a strategic partnership fueled by a shared vision to optimize resource recovery.This collaboration enhances geocentric data interpretation, improves cross-discipline communication, and sharpens subsurface insights, driving faster, more precise decision-making. The result is increased drilling efficiency, innovation, and collaboration for superior well performance.“We are excited to join forces with Core Geologic to enhance the value we deliver,” said Ryan Dawson, CEO of Corva.“This collaboration marks a major leap in combining geological intelligence with real-time drilling data, empowering operators to achieve faster, more precise outcomes.”"We are excited to collaborate with Corva to bring our vision of pairing domain expertise and software to life. This integration of geoscience workflows into the broader drilling and completions environment is something the oil and gas industry has needed for a long time,” said Dan Lowrie, President of Core Geologic.The collaboration will focus on leveraging the strengths of both companies to continuously deliver innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators across various basins.For more information about the partnership and the solutions available, please visit andAbout CorvaHeadquartered in Houston, Corva is a pioneer with a mission to revolutionize energy operations by harnessing the power of data through an energy performance platform to drive efficiency, productivity and profitability for customers. Corva's platform supports wellsite operations worldwide on hundreds of rigs and from remote operations centers. The Corva Dev Center enables customers or third-party developers to rapidly create low-code app solutions with capital efficiency to support their operational needs, reducing development cycles from months to days. For more information, please visit .About Core Geologic :Headquartered in Denver, Core is a premier geoscience & subsurface consulting company. Core has been providing consulting services for the better part of a decade and is focused on integrated drilling, completions and geoscience solutions for E&P companies. Core's mission is to enhance and optimize the role of geology and geologists in unconventional assets across the globe. Core supports development and operations on hundreds of US and international drilling programs.---Media Contacts:Corva:Danielle RockwellPartner Marketing Manager713-397-9137...Core Geologic:Michael SalazarVice President–Business Development713-410-4391...

Danielle Rockwell

Corva

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.