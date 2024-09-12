Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.64 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.8%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UK , September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The sensitive toothpaste market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.67 billion in 2023 to $1.82 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to oral health awareness, growth in dental care products, dental sensitivity issues, dentist recommendations and marketing, aging population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The sensitive toothpaste market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to natural and organic toothpaste formulations, personalized and ai-driven dental care, packaging innovations and sustainability, focus on whitening and enamel protection, telehealth and teledentistry, emerging markets and middle-class expansion.

Growth Driver Of The Sensitive Toothpaste Market

An increase in the number of dental problems among adults and children is expected to propel the growth of the sensitive toothpaste market going forward. Dental problems are caused by a range of modified risk factors such as a change in lifestyle, which includes an increase in sugar consumption, poor oral hygiene among adults and children, a rise in tobacco and alcohol use among youths, and others. The sensitive toothpaste contains active ingredients that help in strengthening the enamel of the teeth, reducing the risk of cavities and protecting oral health.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the sensitive toothpaste market include Colgate-Palmolive Company, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Procter & Gamble Co., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tom's of Maine Inc.

Major companies operating in the sensitive toothpaste market are increasing their focus on introducing natural sensitive toothpaste, such as Sensitivity and Whitening Fluoride-Free Toothpaste, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Sensitivity and Whitening Fluoride-Free Toothpaste is a type of toothpaste that provides relief for sensitive teeth while also offering whitening benefits.

Segments:

1) By Type: Highly Sensitive Toothpaste, Low Sensitive Toothpaste

2) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets or Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Residential, Commercial

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading The Market

North America was the largest region in the sensitive toothpaste market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sensitive toothpaste market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Sensitive Toothpaste Market Definition

Sensitive toothpaste contains ingredients such as potassium nitrate, stannous fluoride, and strontium chloride that are capable of blocking and building resistance in tooth nerves or sensors that respond to heat, cold, and sugar regularly used over a period of time. Sensitive toothpaste is used to reduce dental hypersensitivity towards certain stimuli, such as hot or cold sensations.

Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Sensitive Toothpaste Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on sensitive toothpaste market size, sensitive toothpaste market driversand trends, sensitive toothpaste market major players, sensitive toothpaste competitors' revenues, sensitive toothpaste market positioning, and sensitive toothpaste market growth across geographies. The sensitive toothpaste market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

