MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE, INC. AND GRAY MEDIA EXECUTE MULTI-YEAR BROADCASTING AGREEMENT

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Missouri Valley Conference, Inc., and Gray (NYSE: GTN) today announced a multi-year agreement to produce and distribute MVC men's and women's regular-season games and opening-round / quarterfinal State MVC Men's Basketball contests (“Arch Madness”) beginning with the 2024-25 academic year.



The linear over-the-air station package will be distributed in 22 Gray Media markets in the states of Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, and Tennessee and via third-party broadcast partners in markets outside of the Gray footprint.

As part of the agreement between The Valley and Gray, the men's and women's basketball content will be produced and distributed by Indianapolis-based Tupelo Honey, owned by Gray.

As part of the Conference's multi-year contract with ESPN, the entire package will also be simulcast live nationally on ESPN+ and available through the ESPN app without digital blackouts.

“In the ever-changing landscape of live-event production and distribution, the Missouri Valley Conference remains committed to navigating the best path to reach college basketball fans, and this partnership with Gray does just that,” said Jeff Jackson, MVC Commissioner who is in his fourth year.

“Tupelo Honey and Gray have had a long relationship with The Valley, and we're excited to help them bring games directly to fans free over-the-air,” said John Servizzi, President of Tupelo Honey.

“Gray is committed to bringing live, local sports to its viewers,” said Sandy Breland, Gray's Chief Operating Officer. “This collaboration with The Valley will benefit fans, schools, and local communities. We couldn't be more proud to partner with The Valley.”

About Missouri Valley Conference, Inc.

The Missouri Valley Conference -- the nation's second-oldest NCAA Division I conference -- continues to be a leader in college athletics and is one of the nation's most progressive conferences, celebrating its 118th season in 2024-25. The Valley brand remains very strong, both regionally and nationally, and the great athletic tradition of the Conference remains a compelling force in recruiting student-athletes and in marketing all the MVC programs. League members have worked together to focus on common goals and objectives, placing a high value on league harmony, while continuing to invest in athletic programs to compete at the highest level. League all-sport members include Belmont, Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois Chicago (UIC), Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films.

About Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey, a Gray Media company, was formed in 1996 and merged with WebStream Sports in 2017. Tupelo Honey has a long and deep relationship with Missouri Valley Conference, Inc., producing its digital package since 2007. Tupelo produces more than 200 basketball games each year, seen on many major networks and streaming services.

