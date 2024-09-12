Natural Sweeteners Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global natural sweeteners market is anticipated to grow from $5.71 billion in 2023 to $6.09 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Despite the challenges of rising costs and regulatory changes, the market is expected to reach $7.95 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, driven by increasing demand for low-calorie and sugar-free alternatives, a growing diabetic population, and a surge in the functional foods and beverages sector.

Rising Demand in the Food and Beverage Industry Fuels Growth of the Natural Sweeteners Market

The food and beverage industry's expanding reach is a crucial factor in the growth of the natural sweeteners market. Natural sweeteners are increasingly favoured for their ability to enhance flavor while offering healthier alternatives to traditional sugars and artificial sweeteners. According to Common Thread Collective, global food and beverage revenue is projected to rise from $506.3 billion in 2021 to $856.9 billion by 2025. This surge in industry growth is expected to significantly drive the demand for natural sweeteners.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Key players such as Associated British Foods, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, and Cargill Inc. are leading the market with significant innovations. For instance, Manus Bio Inc. launched NutraSweet Natural in April 2021-a plant-based sweetener with zero calories, created from the Stevia leaf. This innovation highlights the industry's focus on developing sustainable and natural alternatives.

In a strategic move to expand its market presence, Pyure Brands LLC has increased its investment in research and development to enhance the efficacy and appeal of its product offerings.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are influencing the natural sweeteners market. Monk fruit is gaining popularity due to its natural sweetness and health benefits. The rise in plant-based and vegan diets is also boosting demand for natural sweeteners. Sustainable sourcing practices and blending natural sweeteners to enhance flavor profiles are becoming more common. Additionally, functional sweeteners with prebiotic or probiotic properties are emerging as a significant trend in the industry.

Market Segmentation

.By Type: Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, Other Types

.By Application: Bakery Goods, Sweet Spreads, Confectionery and Chewing Gums, Beverages, Dairy Products, Other Applications

.By End-User: Food and Beverages, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the natural sweeteners market in 2023. The region is expected to continue its leadership due to the high demand for health-conscious products and a well-established food and beverage sector.

Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Natural Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on natural sweeteners market size, natural sweeteners market drivers and trends , natural sweeteners market major players, natural sweeteners competitors' revenues, natural sweeteners market positioning, and natural sweeteners market growth across geographies. The natural sweeteners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

